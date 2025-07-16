Riyadh – Ayyan Investment Company has generated net profits worth SAR 384.26 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, against net losses of SAR 104.26 million in H1-24.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 3.83 at the end of June 2025, versus a loss per share of SAR 1.29 in the same period a year earlier, according to the income statements.

Meanwhile, the revenues shrank by 49.50% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 4.55 million during January-June 2025 from SAR 9.02 million.

Financial Results of Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Ayyan Investment also swung to net profits of SAR 17.78 million versus net losses of SAR 48.35 million in Q2-24.

The revenues decreased by 47.32% to SAR 2.03 million in Q2-25 from SAR 3.86 million in Q2-24.

On a quarterly basis, the Q2-25 net profits were 95.14% lower than SAR 366.48 million in Q1-25 while the revenue declined by 19.46% from SAR 2.52 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

