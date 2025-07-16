Riyadh – Advanced Petrochemical Company has turned to net profits worth SAR 153 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, against net losses of SAR 17 million in H1-24.

The company posted earnings per share (EPS) of SAR 0.593 as of 30 June 2025, versus a loss per share worth SAR 0.065 in the same period a year earlier, according to the estimated financial results.

Advanced Petrochemical generated revenue amounting to SAR 1.31 billion during the January-June 2025 period, marking a 35.36% increase from SAR 970 million in H1-24.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Advanced Petrochemical recorded a 95.23% annual growth in net profit to SAR 82 million compared with SAR 42 million in Q2-24.

The revenue also increased by 7.55% to SAR 698 million in Q2-25 from SAR 649 million in Q2-24.

On a quarterly basis, the Q2-25 net profits were 13.88% higher than SAR 72 million in Q1-25 and the revenue rose by 13.68% from SAR 614 million.

It is worth noting that Advanced Petrochemical turned to profits in Q1-25 against losses in Q1-24 and on a quarterly basis, as well, in comparison with Q4-24.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

