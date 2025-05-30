Riyadh – Morabaha Marina Financing Company posted 29.56% lower net profits at SAR 2.67 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to SAR 3.80 million in Q1-24.

The revenues hiked by 17.86% to SAR 52.80 million as of 31 March 2025 from SAR 44.79 million a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.06 in Q1-25, down year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 0.07.

Quarterly, the Q1-25 net profits shrank by 66.86% from SAR 8.08 million in Q4-24, while the revenues declined by 4.89% from SAR 55.51 million.

During the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2024, Morabaha Marina Financing witnessed an annual drop of 26.57% in net profit to SAR 22.74 million, compared to SAR 30.96 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

