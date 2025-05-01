AIN SOKHNA, Egypt: DP World Sokhna handled a record-breaking 285,000 TEUs in the Q1 2025, the highest quarterly volume in nearly two decades of operating the port.

The figure represents a 26% increase over planned volumes -- underscoring the port's growing strategic role in facilitating trade for the region and supporting Egypt's economic growth. A major driver of growth by refrigerated container exports, as the country solidifies its standing as one of the world’s leading citrus exporters.

Since taking over operations in 2008, DP World has invested more than $1.3 billion in the modernisation of Sokhna Port to handle some of the world’s largest cargo vessels alongside providing seamless connectivity to global trade routes. This includes digital infrastructure to empower local and international businesses to manage their cargo efficiently and on-demand.

Avnash Iyer, COO & Acting CEO, Egypt, DP World said, “This level of growth clearly demonstrates Ain Sokhna Port’s rising importance as a logistics hub, not only for Egypt, but for the wider region. Our continued investments in Egypt’s logistics sector – through our network of Freight Forwarding offices and soon-to-be completed Sokhna Logistics Park – will not only help us better serve our customers but meet the needs of Egypt’s growing and dynamic market.”

Sokhna Port’s ability to handle increasing volumes, particularly in refrigerated cargo, augments the port’s growing role in facilitating Egypt’s perishables trade. With state-of-the-art cold chain facilities and streamlined logistics, the port is well-positioned to support the country’s agriculture sector and ensure the efficient movement of temperature-sensitive goods to international markets.

As DP World continues to expand its footprint in Egypt, Sokhna Port remains at the heart of an integrated end-to-end supply chain offering for local businesses looking to connect to global trade flows.