DUBAI - Women investors contributed AED118 billion to Dubai’s real estate sector in 2024, through over 50,979 property transactions, according to Majida Ali Rashid, CEO of the Real Estate Development Sector at Dubai Land Department (DLD).

Women now represent 34 percent of total real estate investors in Dubai, reflecting a growing trend toward long-term, stable investment, Rashid told Emirates News Agency (WAM).

She noted that women possess strategic vision and leadership capabilities, positioning them as key players in shaping the future of the real estate market and contributing to Dubai’s economic and social goals under the D33 economic agenda and the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033.

Rashid said upcoming phases will focus on expanding policies that support women in real estate through investment incentives, advisory services, and increased representation in leadership roles.

To further empower women, the Dubai Land Department has launched several initiatives, including the “Real Estate Empowerment Programme,” which has attracted over 1,000 women to the sector, and the “Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme”, which has boosted female participation in brokerage.

The department is also working to create a flexible investment environment with financing solutions, training programmes, and support for women-led entrepreneurship.

Beyond investment, women also play a vital role in family decision-making and financial stability. In response, the DLD has developed awareness programmes to enhance women's confidence and capabilities in making strategic real estate decisions.



RM