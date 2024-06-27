The new policy will see at least $4.8 billion distributed to shareholders between 2024 to 2028

The expected cumulative minimum yield from the new policy in the period 2024-2028 is more than 27%. Watch the Zawya video here.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.