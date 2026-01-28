Riyadh - The board members of Banque Saudi Fransi recommend cash dividends of SAR 1.29 billion for the second half (H2) of 2025, according to a bourse statement.

The lender will disburse SAR 0.52, representing 5.20% of the capital, for 2.48 billion eligible shares.

Meanwhile, the distribution date will be unveiled at a later time.

Banque Saudi Fransi ended 2025, recording net profit attributable to shareholders valued at SAR 5.35 billion, an annual growth of 17.80% from SAR 4.54 billion.

