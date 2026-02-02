Riyadh - The board of Adeer Real Estate Company approved cash dividends worth SAR 50 million, equivalent to 100% of its SAR 50 million capital, for the second half (H2) of 2025.

The Tadawul-listed company will disburse a dividend of SAR 10 for 5 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing.

Meanwhile, the eligibility and distribution dates will be on 4 and 15 February 2026, respectively.

In 2025, the real estate developer logged net profits attributable to shareholders valued at SAR 103.24 million, higher by 62.11% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 63.69 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) jumped to SAR 20.65 as of 31 December 2025 from SAR 12.74 a year earlier.

Revenues totaled SAR 167.97 million last year, marking a 38.78% hike from SAR 121.03 million in 2024.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

