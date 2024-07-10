Top UAE banks are expected to see their aggregate earnings for Q2 2024 decline on both yearly and quarterly bases

The decline in aggregate earnings for the UAE banks is largely due to weaker performance by heavy-weight Emirates NBD. Watch the Zawya video here.

