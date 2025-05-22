Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib has embarked on a visit to the UAE aimed at strengthening economic relations between the two countries in various fields and at all levels, as per a statemnt.

El-Khatib is scheduled to meet with Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, to review developments in the negotiations related to the strategic partnership agreement between both nations.

He will also meet with Patrick Chalhoub, the Executive Chairman of Chalhoub Group, to explore investment opportunities in the Egyptian market.

Additionally, El-Khatib will participate in the Emerging Markets Intelligence & Research (EMIR) Center conference.

Moreover, he will meet Mahmood Alhay Alhameli, CEO of GAL, to explore areas of cooperation in key sectors, including aviation, cargo, maintenance, training, and air transport services. This aims to meet the needs of the local market as well as expand into African markets.

The minister will review the latest devenlopments in the Ras El-Hikma project, along with Abdullah Al Sahi, Managing Director of Modon Properties.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).