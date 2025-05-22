Dubai-based Arabic language technology firm Tarjama has raised $15 million as it looks to accelerate the rollout of its platform that can help optimise and automate business processes.

The Series A funding round was led by MENA’s venture capital firm Global Ventures and participated by Wamda Capital, TA Ventures, Phaze Ventures, Golden Gate Ventures and Endeavor Catalyst.

The fresh capital will go towards enhancing Tarjama’s Arabic.AI agentic ecosystem. The platform is designed to help organisations deal with complex processes through artificial intelligence agents tailored for the Arabic language or the region’s unique needs.

Part of the plan is to double the company’s research and engineering teams and launch an AI academy that will provide training to business and government leaders on advanced AI deployment.

The company has a presence in more than 30 markets worldwide. Its platform processes more than two billion words in over 50 languages and 22 Arabic dialects.

Over the last three years, Tarjama’s revenues posted a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

