Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi discussed the strategic partnership agreement between Egypt and the UAE, as per a statemnt.

The meeting reviewed the economic reforms adopted by the Egyptian government to create a suitable investment environment and encourage investors to inject more investments.

El-Khatib pointed out that the state is currently working to implement a set of financial, monetary, and commercial reforms that will simplify investment procedures, lower the burden on investors, and facilitate Egypt's foreign trade.

Additionally, the meeting reflected on the ministry’s role in supporting and attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) with the aim of increasing exports.

The government aims to automate customs and reduce non-tax financial burdens, El-Khatib stated.

He addressed the investment opportunities available in Egypt, which are of interest to the UAE, particularly in the tourism, industry, and agriculture sectors. The partnership also covers port and railway development, the establishment of logistics zones, and the creation of investment zones in the energy sector.

On his part, Al Zeyoudi affirmed commitment to supporting Emirati companies investing in Egypt, adding that the ministry is working with various relevant Egyptian authorities to eliminate any obstacles these companies may face.

