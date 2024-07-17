The Central Bank of Kuwait has issued new bonds and tawarruq worth KD 240 million ($792 million), with a tenor of three months

Last March, the country’s central bank allocated KD 240 million for bond and tawarruq facilities valid for three months. Watch the Zawya video here.

