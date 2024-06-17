Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Innovation Centre has started receiving applications for participation in the fourth batch of the ‘Integrated Solar Photovoltaic (PV) System Designer’ training on solar PV systems and plants, design methods, installation, testing and maintenance, as well as evaluating solar PV projects. The Innovation Centre organises the training in collaboration with TUV Rheinland Academy to develop technical competencies in solar and renewable energy. Participants who complete the training and pass the final test receive professional certificates in the design and installation of solar energy systems.

The training is part of the close collaboration that brings together the Innovation Centre with TUV Rheinland Academy and various local and international universities and academic institutions. This aims to provide an advanced knowledge and scientific environment that contributes to strengthening the centre’s position as a global incubator for innovation in renewable and clean energy. The centre is a key platform for refining professional competencies and technical expertise in the field of sustainability, energy efficiency, clean and renewable energy. Such training provides them with the necessary information, skills and tools, to be the next generation of sustainability leaders, and active partners in accelerating the energy transition. This aligns with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

The last three rounds of the ‘Integrated Solar Photovoltaic (PV) System Designer’ witnessed the graduation of 65 participants and received 120 applications. The fourth batch will start in July 2024 at the Innovation Centre in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The training aims to expand the trainees’ knowledge about the principles of Photovoltaic (PV) System, Standard IEC 60364-7-712: Electrical installations and protection against electric shock; and Standard IEC 62446: Photovoltaic (PV) Systems - Requirements for testing, documentation and maintenance. They also learn about the principles of PV Plant Design, the economic evaluation of PV design, the basic ability to design and configure PV components for Low Voltage on-grid and off-grid systems and calculate PV system sizing for on-grid and off-grid. Registration for the training course is open through the link: https://goo.su/WWo2N

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Shaikha Almheiri / Mohammad Almheiri / Ribal Dayekh

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

shaikha.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Mohammad.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae

Afaf Abaza / Mohammed Meshal

Hattlan Media

afaf@hattlan.com / mohammed@hattlan.com

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae