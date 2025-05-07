SquareX Residence’s near sold-out status validates the success of Tasmeer Indigo’s development strategy

Short-term rentals in Dubai currently yield up to 20% higher returns than long-term leases

Handover scheduled for early 2027 and project is on track for timely completion

Tasmeer Indigo Properties is redefining the future of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) with a bold 500m investment strategy anchored around Gen ‘Next’, innovation and community

Dubai, UAE – Tasmeer Indigo Properties, a pioneering developer in Dubai’s entry-level luxury segment, is setting a new benchmark in the short-term rental market with its debut project, SquareX Residence, located in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). The near sell-out of this development underscores the strong demand for innovative, lifestyle-focused residences that cater to the preferences of Gen Z and millennial homeowners, who are also looking for reassurance as to the underlying rental potential of their investment.

Khyzer Altaf, President, Tasmeer Indigo Properties comments, “Our relentless pursuit of innovation and extensive research process means that our projects are primarily designed for outstanding investment potential – especially in the short-term lettings market. Our younger homeowners can rest assured that when they grow out of their property, or wish to spend half the year travelling overseas, we have thought of every detail to optimize rental return. From private in-apartment pools and 360 wellness to VR gaming rooms, and locations in the thriving heart of Dubai, we have undertaken months of independent research with bodies such as Airbnb and the Dubai Land Department to ensure our projects are as popular with tourists as they are with residents.”

Strategically situated in JVC; a community renowned for its high rental yields averaging between 7.34% and 8.38%, SquareX Residence has been developed by Tasmeer Indigo Properties to optimize returns for short-term rental investors. Notably, short-term rentals in Dubai are yielding up to 20% higher returns than traditional long-term leases, making such properties increasingly attractive to investors.

SquareX Residence distinguishes itself with a suite of modern amenities tailored to the lifestyle needs of younger generations, including a Clubhouse, co-working space, 360° wellness facilities, zen gardens, indoor and outdoor running tracks and an immersive VR room. Residents of certain apartments can also enjoy a private pool – even in one bedroomed homes. These features not only enhance the living experience but also appeal to tourists seeking flexible, home-like accommodations in Dubai’s vibrant rental market.

While JVC has traditionally attracted mid-tier developments, Tasmeer Indigo Properties is confident in its vision to raise the bar with a refreshed entry level luxury vision; one that blends elevated design, community-centric living, and accessible price points. The near sell-out success of SquareX Residence underscores strong market demand for higher-quality offerings in the area, validating Tasmeer Indigo Properties’ belief in JVC’s untapped potential as Dubai’s next premier lifestyle destination.

SquareX Residence is on track for timely completion, with the handover scheduled for early 2027.

With a legacy rooted in commercial and industrial development, and under Chairman Dr. Aman Kassim’s steadfast leadership, Tasmeer Indigo Properties delivers homes that blend exceptional craftmanship with cutting-edge construction and global safety standards, resulting in not just a residence, but a complete lifestyle experience.