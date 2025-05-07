Cairo: As part of its corporate social responsibility strategy, Titan Cement Egypt (TCE), leading provider of essential building materials, has announced the signing of a cooperation protocol with the Health Affairs Directorate in Beni Suef Governorate. This initiative falls within the group’s commitment to supporting critical sectors—particularly healthcare—through the upgrade of intensive care units at Beni Suef Chest Hospital, with an allocated investment of EGP 2 million to enhance service quality and deliver advanced medical care.

The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Mohamed Hany Ghoneim, Governor of Beni Suef, and witnessed the formal signing between Dr. Samah Gad, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health in Beni Suef, and Eng. Hossam Taha, Beni Suef Plant Manager at Titan Cement Egypt. Also present were Mr. Amr Reda, CEO of Titan Cement Egypt; Captain Tony Othman, Head of Internal and External Affairs at Titan Cement Egypt; along with several officials from the local health sector.

This initiative is part of TCE’s unwavering commitment to strengthening infrastructure in local communities by investing in critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and the environment to create a sustainable societal impact. The project builds on a series of healthcare initiatives previously launched by the group in the governorate.

In his remarks, Dr. Mohamed Hany Ghoneim expressed his appreciation for TCE’s role in supporting the healthcare system, highlighting the importance of such partnerships in improving service quality and promoting social solidarity.

Mr. Amr Reda, CEO of TCE, also expressed his pleasure with the fruitful and positive collaboration with the Governor of Beni Suef and relevant authorities. He affirmed that this cooperation benefits the people of Beni Suef and reinforces the values that the company stands for.

This partnership reflects the ongoing and productive collaboration between the public and private sectors in identifying and implementing practical, sustainable solutions to benefit the community. TCE remains committed to addressing pressing community priorities and enhancing essential services for the Egyptian people.