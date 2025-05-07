Sharjah, The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) hosted a panel discussion entitled “Industry Pioneers –Make it in the Emirates”, in the presence of H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI.

Organized by Sharjah Youth Council (SYC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT)’s Youth Council, the session focused on presenting future opportunities within the UAE’s industrial sector to Emirati youth.

It also aimed to enhance youth involvement in the national “Make it in the Emirates” initiative to promote the industrial sector as a key pillar of the UAE’s strategy to build a diversified and sustainable economy.

The session witnessed broad participation from officials, experts, and young entrepreneurs with an interest in the industrial sector. Among the attendees were H.E. Hussain Mohammed Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park); H.E. Mohamed Ali Hilal, SCCI Board Member and CEO of Mohamed Hilal Group, and H.E. Mohammed Juma'a Al Musharrakh, CEO of the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah).

Also present were Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, and Dr. Maryam Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Youth Council; as well as several officials and representatives from the Sharjah Chamber, local government youth councils, and SCCI Youth Council.

In his remarks, H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said that public-private partnership to support young industrial pioneers forms a core component of a broader initiative framework implemented by the Sharjah Chamber in collaboration with strategic partners.

“These efforts aim to open new horizons and pathways for Emirati youth to engage in the industrial sector and to equip them with the knowledge, skills, and experience needed to transform their creative ideas into viable industrial ventures that contribute to strengthening the competitiveness of the national economy,” he added.

Speakers at the session discussed mechanisms for empowering youth within the “Make it in the Emirates” initiative, outlining available industrial opportunities, existing challenges, and strategies to address them.

Discussions emphasized the critical role of innovation and advanced technologies in industrial development, and the contribution of young talent to boosting the competitiveness of the UAE’s industrial sector.

The session also underscored the impact of government-provided incentives, policy support, and Sharjah’s investor-friendly environment in supporting young entrepreneurs and fostering youth-led industrial ventures.

The session also featured personal experiences in the industrial field, highlighting how obstacles and challenges can be transformed into opportunities for success.

Discussions emphasized the need for Emirati youth to capitalize on available prospects within the industry, benefit from government-led support initiatives, and engage with private sector efforts—particularly programs offered by the Sharjah Chamber—to enhance entrepreneurial capabilities and foster youth-driven industrial leadership.