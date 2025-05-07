Cairo, Egypt: Magnom Properties, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Rawabi Holding, has signed a partnership with leading Italian brand, Rimadesio, to bring its sustainable linear and functional designs to the upcoming US1 billion Platinum LEED-certified, lifecycle net-negative carbon commercial Forbes International Tower. The milestone contract reflects Magnom Properties’ ongoing commitment to integrate innovative designs from sustainable brands into their landmark project.

Specializing in the creation of systems that redefine interior spaces and sub-divide environments, the renowned Italian design brand, Rimadesio, will bring custom-made wall paneling systems and doors embedded with the latest technical features and materials designed exclusively for the Forbes International Tower. Their use of sustainable materials and technologies aligns with Magnom Properties’ core philosophy of powering the tower with innovative energy efficient design and mechanics.

“The Forbes International Tower is not just a state-of-the-art building but a transformative symbol of our hope for a sustainable future where humans can live in harmony with nature. Our creative collaboration with Rimadesio promises to elevate our design ethos through innovative designs embedded with sustainability. Our global collaborations with like-minded brands that share our vision for excellence, innovation and sustainability drive our mission to set benchmarks for the region’s built environment,” said Osman Ibrahim, CEO, Rawabi Holding and Vice Chairman, Magnom Properties.

“Our grand vision to create living, breathing spaces where creativity merges with technological sustainability is at the core of our ambitious mission,” stated Maged Marie, CEO, Magnom Properties. “The design partnership with the award-winning Italian brand Rimadesio marks a crucial step forward as Forbes International Tower slowly takes shape. The synergy created between two like-minded brands will no doubt help in creating an architectural marvel that will soon come to define Egypt’s New Administrative Capital.”

Davide Malberti, CEO and Founder, Rimadesio, added; “We excel in creating linear and functional design with an exceptional level of technical competence, driven by our brand’s ecological commitment. Our fundamental values, driven by our focus on sustainability and deep awareness about energy consumption, distinguish us in the market. We look forward to our creative partnership with the iconic Forbes International Tower to drive architectural excellence that will bring a new form of luxury to the market, developing new products which will contribute to creating new sustainability standards that enhance the work environment.”

Established in 1956, Rimadesio is a ‘Made in Italy’ brand known for producing partitioning systems for interior spaces and design furniture, designed by architect Giuseppe Bavuso. From the production of solar energy through photovoltaic panels to the use of recyclable aluminum and glass and water-soluble paints, to the total elimination of polystyrene, replaced with recycled and recyclable cardboard, Rimadesio follows rigid sustainability criteria across their design process. As part of their collaboration with Forbes International Tower, Rimadesio will integrate their custom-made design solutions including the Modulor system of equipped wall panelling and Moon, their flexible coplanar door, offering aesthetical value that will elevate the building’s overall design ethos. Distributed in 90 countries around the world, Rimadesio’s noteworthy projects include Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Milano, Royal Pavilion, Shanghai, Bvlgari Resort, Dubai among others.

Designed by renowned architecture firm, Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill (AS+GG) Architecture, the Forbes International Tower coming up in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, aims to set a benchmark for decarbonising real estate in the MENA region. The futuristic tower integrates cutting edge green design to push the boundaries of modern construction to be at the forefront of the sustainable design movement in the region and beyond.

About Magnom Properties

Transcending physical borders, Magnom Properties, a subsidiary of Rawabi Holding Group, established in 2021, is setting new benchmarks as part of its pioneering role in redefining the real estate sector by overseeing the construction of high-value commercial, residential and lifestyle projects in KSA, Egypt and the wider MENA region. The company is focusing on creating dynamic environments and developments, which will cater to the rapidly evolving lifestyles, aspirations of businesses and industries for future generations. To ensure that the core values of quality, reliability and sustainability are followed across all future projects with Platinum LEED certification, Magnom Properties is partnering with global experts including world-renowned architects, Adrian Smith, Gordon Gill and Robert Forest, representing their international design firm, Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture (AS+GG Architecture), to build one of the most sustainable towers worldwide in Egypt's New Administrative Capital (NAC). The Forbes International Tower, a new zero-carbon commercial tower developed in Cairo, Egypt, by Magnom Properties in partnership with Forbes, was awarded the Luxury Commercial Project of the Year by Design Middle East KSA Awards this year.

About Rimadesio

Founded in 1956, Rimadesio has always been part of the industrial furniture district of Brianza, north of Milan. Technological innovation, design research, environmental awareness are parts of its exclusive vision of the Italian design, resulting in furniture projects and functional partition of spaces. Modular systems for the living room, bookcases, sliding panels, swing doors, walk-in closets and a wider collection of complements: a design concept born from the partnership with Giuseppe Bavuso, the company designer, that results in concrete solutions for contemporary living, ranging from domestic spaces to professional settings and big projects.