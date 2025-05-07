Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Emergencies, Crises, and Disasters Management Centre - Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) convened its first meeting after its restructuring, chaired by H.E. Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Abu Dhabi Police Commander-in-Chief and Head of the Team. The meeting evaluated preventive plans and proactive strategies to enhance the emirate’s readiness in addressing a range of emergencies, crises and disasters.

During the meeting, H.E. Major General Al Muhairi reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to the wise leadership’s directives, aimed at improving Abu Dhabi’s capability to respond to various emergencies, crises and disasters. Furthermore, he expressed his appreciation for the remarkable efforts of the former team members, led by His Excellency Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, former Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police.

The meeting also included a comprehensive review of major past and ongoing events, an overview of anticipated challenges and the adoption of all preventive and preparedness measures for emergencies, crises and disasters across Abu Dhabi.

H.E. Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Abu Dhabi Police Commander-in-Chief and Head of the Team said, “At ADCMC, our goal is to develop a comprehensive ecosystem that is fully equipped to confront potential risks under the directives of our wise leadership to strengthen the emirate’s readiness in case of crises and disasters. We confirm our commitment to improving different areas of work, from thorough risk assessment and the preparation of strategic plans to the execution of realistic drills and proactive measures to enhance the level of overall readiness. In the next phase, we seek to boost coordination and collaboration among public and private sector firms in the emergency and crisis ecosystem.”

Additionally, he highlighted the team’s unwavering commitment to reinforcing the emirate’s capability to manage crises through a unified approach that combines efforts of all important entities, ensuring continuity of vital businesses and services during times of crisis. This plays a pivotal role in highlighting the UAE’s prominent model for responding to various emergencies and crises. H.E. Major General Al Muhairi added, “We recognise the great responsibility entrusted to us and I firmly believe that seamless coordination and a spirit of teamwork are critical components of an effective response.”

ADCMC plays a pivotal role in improving Abu Dhabi’s emergency management framework by fostering collaboration with both public and private sector partners. It seeks to create effective strategies for responding to cases of emergencies and crises while improving the emirate’s preparedness to manage a wide range of risks with agility and resilience.

About ADCMC:

The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), established under Law No. 22 of 2019, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aims to significantly boost the Emirate’s preparedness for emergencies, crises and disasters.

The Centre has devised plans, strategies and policies for disaster, emergency and crises management. It carries out studies, field trips, audits and evaluations to ensure that organisations are prepared to face challenges and recover immediately. The Centre further focusses on improving coordination and knowledge exchange with relevant authorities and stakeholders. The key objective is to improve Abu Dhabi’s capabilities to effectively handle crises and emergencies.

Vision:

Reinforcing crisis readiness.

Mission:

We Strive to develop Abu Dhabi’s emergencies and crises management ecosystem through joint coordination to build and develop capabilities and leveraging leading technologies.

Strategic Priorities: