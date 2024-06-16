DUBAI, UAE – The UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office and Samsung Gulf Electronics have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on driving artificial intelligence adoption and development in the UAE. The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding came as part of the efforts of the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office to achieve the targets of the UAE's Artificial Intelligence Strategy and its ambitious goals to establish the UAE's global leadership in the field of artificial intelligence by 2031. It also aligns with Samsung's objectives and efforts in this field through joint work to use the capabilities of artificial intelligence to enhance economic growth, contribute to sustainable development, and improve the well-being of life in communities.

Saqr binghalib, the Executive Director of the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, and Seong H Cho, President of Samsung Electronics MENA signed a Memorandum of Understanding during the activities of the "AI Retreat 2024," organized by Dubai Center for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) in collaboration with the National Program for Artificial Intelligence.

Saqr binghalib affirmed that expanding partnerships between the government and the private sector represents an important factor in achieving the visions and directions of the UAE government. This aims to solidify the UAE’s position as a leading global destination in the field of artificial intelligence. By accelerating the growth of the AI ecosystem to reach global levels through the integration of leading technical expertise with AI and technological expertise worldwide, we can achieve our national strategies and program objectives. This also contributes to building future competencies and empowering the next generation of AI pioneers.

DooHee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics, said, "Samsung believes in the power of technology and AI to make a positive impact on society. We are proud to partner with the UAE Office of AI to support the UAE's ambitious vision for AI. Together, we will work to drive AI adoption in government, nurture local AI talent, and showcase how AI can be used as a tool for positive transformation. This collaboration builds on our ongoing efforts, such as the recent launch of Galaxy AI, to push the boundaries of what is possible with AI."

As part of the MOU, the two organizations will jointly pursue efforts to promote AI learning by the youth through various initiatives. These include integrating Samsung's Innovation Campus (SIC) CSR program into the UAE's AI Summer Camp 2024 edition, as well as collaborating to launch the Galaxy AI Pioneers program to train youth on AI.

The Galaxy AI Pioneers program is a month-long course designed for students aged 13-18, offering a comprehensive introduction to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and coding using Python. The curriculum covers vital AI concepts, including deep learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and AI robotics. Delivered in a hybrid online and onsite format, the program provides a blend of theoretical learning and hands-on experience.

Students will work towards developing applications that showcase their understanding of AI technologies, leveraging Galaxy AI features to support their innovative ideas. Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate from the UAE Office of AI, recognizing their achievement and newly acquired skills in AI.

Morover, Samsung Innovation Campus is Samsung's global citizenship program that provides ICT education to students and youth. In addition to core competencies such as AI, IoT, Big Data, Coding, and Programming, the program trains participants on a range of soft skills to foster talented youth who will go on to shape our future society.