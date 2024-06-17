Associated Construction Company (Asco) has announced that it had collaborated with leading processing experts CDE for deployment of its fourth CDE solution for its key project in Kuwait.

The investment by Asco in its fourth CDE solution, a new M-Series modular sand washing plant, comes as its first, an M2500 commissioned back in 2013, recording an impressive over 54,000 operating hours – equivalent to over six years of uninterrupted operation.

It’s a partnership that is over a decade in the making with many more productive years yet to come as wet processing experts CDE and one of Kuwait’s leading construction companies collaborate on their landmark fourth project.

Over the coming weeks, CDE will commission its fourth M-Series wash plant for ASCO, a new M4500 with a processing capacity of up to 180 tonnes per hour.

When commissioned, it will complement three generations of CDE M-Series wash plants, including an M2500, M3500, and M4500, all of which were commissioned between 2013 and 2021.

Asco Sand Division Manager Khaled Nasr said the plant continues to deliver positively for the business.

"Over a decade on and our original investment remains a vital part of our operation. Its efficiency and reliability has remained totally consistent and we’re running the same volume of material in 2024 as we were in 2013," stated Nasr.

"The plant has exceeded all of our expectations and created the backdrop for what has become a really important partnership with the team at CDE," he added.

Running in parallel with one another, the three pre-existing CDE plants produce an estimated three million tonnes of sand and aggregates for concrete production every year, a figure which is expected to rise to over four million tonnes when Asco's second M4500 plant is fully operational.

CDE’s CustomCare Manager Sena Biswas, said the partnership with Asco showcases the evolution of the company’s equipment range.

"To chart the history of this longstanding partnership is to also chart the evolution of our equipment. We’re wholeheartedly committed to ensuring our customers keep pace with the demands of the market," he noted.

"The relationship we have with Asco is testament to that, as through it we can demonstrate how our responsive aftercare service helps to get the most out of a plant and how we are continually innovating our washing solutions to build capacity and integrate the latest technology," he added.

