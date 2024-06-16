Abu Dhabi: As the clock struck twelve on Eid Al Adha, Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, welcomed the first baby born on the auspicious occasion. The new arrival, a baby boy, has added an extra layer of joy to the festivities, bringing cheer to the family and staff at the hospital.

Baby Humam entered the world at 12:00 AM, weighing 4.150 kg. The overjoyed parents, Ali Abdulrahim Al Ibrahim and Hebah Fayez Said Al Zoubi, expressed their gratitude, saying, “This Eid is truly special for us as we welcome our son into our lives. His arrival has filled our hearts with so much joy. Our family is blessed to share this moment on such an important day. We are very thankful to the medical staff at Burjeel Hospital for their excellent care and support. Our hearts are full of happiness, and this Eid will always be remembered.” Baby Humam is the fifth child born to the Jordanian couple.

Dr. Fady Hachem, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist at Burjeel Hospital, said, “It’s always heartwarming to witness the arrival of babies, especially on occasions like Eid Al Adha. We strive to provide the best care to ensure both mother and baby are healthy and happy. We wish the newborn and his family all the happiness in the world.”

The birth of little ones like baby Humam adds a special touch to the Eid Al Adha celebrations in the Emirate and symbolizes new beginnings. The hospital staff joined the family in the celebrations, sharing sweets and warm wishes, adding to the festive spirit.