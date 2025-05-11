Muscat, Oman - SOHAR Port and Freezone, in collaboration with the International Port Community Systems Association (IPCSA), is proud to announce the launch of a specialized training programme on Port Community Systems (PCS). This initiative supports the National Port Community System Project led by the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology, which aims to enhance digital efficiency across Oman’s ports.

The four-day masterclass will bring together terminal operators and government stakeholders for comprehensive training on the implementation and governance of integrated PCS solutions. The programme is designed to accelerate SOHAR’s digital transformation, enhance the skills of stakeholders, and support the Ministry’s efforts in driving digital innovation across the sector.

As the first IPCSA-led masterclass of its kind in the region, this initiative reflects SOHAR Port and Freezone’s commitment to adopting global best practices, promoting digital excellence, and supporting Oman’s Vision 2040. It positions SOHAR as a regional leader in trade facilitation, ensuring secure, efficient, and integrated logistics services.

The Masterclass will cover essential aspects of PCS development and operation, beginning with an introduction to PCS concepts, stakeholder engagement, and foundational principles of building a robust port community. It will then explore governance frameworks, business models, and implementation strategies, followed by an in-depth examination of modern PCS IT architectures, resilience measures, and emerging challenges for digital port ecosystems. The programme will conclude with a detailed review of PCS operational processes, international standards, and the range of services enabled by PCS platfo

His Excellency Eng. Khamis bin Mohammed Al-Shamakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology for Transport, emphasized that the Port Community System (PCS) is one of the key systems supporting the implementation of the Oman Logistics Strategy 2040. It enhances the Sultanate's competitiveness, facilitates trade, improves operational efficiency, accelerates transaction processing, and provides easy access to shipment and vessel information by digitizing the supply chain in the Sultanate. His Excellency further explained that the project will cover major ports, airports, and border crossings nationwide. It will integrate automated cargo handling systems (including cranes, conveyors, and robots) with the digital Port Community System (PCS) to ensure seamless coordination among stakeholders, enable real-time shipment tracking using Internet of Things (IoT), and implement predictive maintenance powered by artificial intelligence.

“The Masterclass will equip our people with the expertise to drive digital transformation, strengthen collaboration across our stakeholder ecosystem, and ensure SOHAR remains a benchmark for smart, secure, and sustainable trade,” said Jasim Al Yamani, VP of Technology at SOHAR Port and Freezone. “Our partnership with IPCSA reflects our commitment to global best practices and to delivering lasting value for our customers, the logistics industry, and Oman’s future as a regional gateway.”

By enabling industry stakeholders with the latest knowledge and tools, SOHAR Port and Freezone and IPCSA are paving the way for a more resilient and connected trade ecosystem. This initiative not only supports Oman’s ambitions for economic diversification and global competitiveness but also serves as an invitation for partners and stakeholders to collaborate with the National Port Community System initiative led by the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology, in building an advanced, technology-driven logistics system ready for the future.

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

As one of the world's most rapidly growing integrated industrial and logistics projects, SOHAR Port and Freezone capitalizes on its strategic location to cement its status as a crucial logistics hub in the region and globally. A unique collaboration between the Port of Rotterdam and ASYAD Group marks it as a key mega-project in Oman, offering a range of services including logistics, petrochemicals, metals, and the region's first dedicated Cargo terminal. With over 20 years of operation, SOHAR is the main gateway for Oman’s import and export, contributing 2.1% to the nation’s GDP and creating almost 42,000 jobs. Committed to sustainable development and advanced technology, SOHAR is modernizing logistics infrastructure in line with the economic diversification goals of Oman’s 2040 Vision.