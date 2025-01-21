Muscat: The capital of the Sultanate of Oman is the seventh safest out of 382 countries in the world.

The city is only behind some of its neighbors (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Manama, and Doha), besides Taipei in Taiwan.

According to to online database Numbeo, the chances of crimes such as stolen cars, mugging, insults, attacks, physical attacks (skin, ethnicity, gender, or religion), drug crimes, vandalism, theft, and armed robbery are rated very low in Muscat.

It also scores high when it comes to safety walking alone during daylight and safety walking alone during the night.

Crime Index is an estimation of the overall level of crime in a given city or country. Crime levels lower than 20 as very low, crime levels between 20 and 40 as low, crime levels between 40 and 60 as moderate, crime levels between 60 and 80 as high, and crime levels higher than 80 as very high.

The safety index is, on the other way, quite the opposite of the crime index. If the city has a high safety index, it is considered very safe.

The Governorate of Muscat is currently witnessing the implementation of many major development projects that boost its economic and tourism landscape to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development.

