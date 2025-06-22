Al-Ablani: The visit embodies our belief in the importance of knowledge exchange with alumni of one of the most venerable universities in the world.

NBK is constantly keen on developing human capital within its institutional partnerships.

The visit is a valuable opportunity for the alumni to connect with the bank’s leadership and exchange ideas on future challenges and opportunities.

The alumni explored the Talent Management’s programs that aim to develop national competencies.

National Bank of Kuwait hosted the members of Harvard Club of Kuwait at the bank’s headquarters and were received by Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, Group Chief Human Resources Officer.

The aim of the visit was to introduce the club members with clear visions of the bank’s strategic focus on concepts like innovation, financial fraud awareness and its role in talent and leadership development in the banking sector. The visit consisted of a comprehensive program tailored to provide a rich and interactive experience for Harvard alumni, starting with a tour at NBK facilities in which they explored its latest technologies and strong infrastructure that supports its developed banking operations, followed by a specialized session presented by experts at NBK on financial fraud awareness and protection methods.

Moreover, the Talent Management gave a detailed outlook of its programs that aim to develop and upskill future national talents so as they become capable of continuing NBK’s longstanding success.

This visit came as a valuable opportunity for Kuwait’s Harvard alumni to directly interact and connect with NBK’s leaderships, which enabled them to exchange ideas and gain perspective on the bank’s future strategies and plans, in addition to exploring the best methods applied in the banking industry and building bridges and enriching their professional network.

On this occasion, Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, Group Chief Human Resources Officer commented: “We are pleased to welcome the members of Harvard Club of Kuwait, as this visit embodies NBK’s strong belief in the importance of exchanging knowledge with an elite group of Kuwaiti alumni of the most venerable universities in the world.”

Al-Ablani added: “This visit enriches the scope of discussions and brings new horizons for collaboration, as it enables Harvard alumni to closely explore the dynamics of the banking sector in Kuwait and understand the incorporation of innovation and technology in the day-to-day operations. Moreover, this visit is a valuable opportunity for the alumni to connect with NBK’s leaderships and gain from their experiences, as well as exchange ideas about future opportunities and challenges.”

In his statements, he also emphasized that NBK is constantly keen on developing human capital within its institutional partnerships, and it pays special attention to attract and upskill the best young national talents through comprehensive training programs as per its commitments towards society and professional development.

In light of its belief in their effective role in society, Al-Ablani indicated that NBK often organizes annual activities and initiatives, especially in the field of education.

It should be noted that Harvard Club of Kuwait is the official club that brings together Harvard alumni in Kuwait, and it operates under the umbrella of Harvard Alumni Association (HAA) for educational and social purposes. It aims to build relationships among Harvard alumni to help them flourish personally and professionally, provide a platform to exchange knowledge and experiences, encourage life-long learning, intellectual enrichment, professional growth, and social interaction through forums of continuing education and development, and collaborate with other entities within Kuwait for events and programs that serve the local community.