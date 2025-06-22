Muscat: Oman Arab Bank (OAB) has successfully concluded the third leg of its SME Development Training Roadshow, held in Nizwa from 17 to 18 June, 2025. Organized in collaboration with SME Development Authority and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Nizwa, under the Bank’s flagship Tumouhi initiative, the event drew wide participation from aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners in Al Dakhiliyah, continuing a nationwide mission to support and empower Oman's growing SME sector. The event was held under the auspices of H.E Sheikh Dr. Faisal bin Ali bin Rashid Al Zidi (Wali of Manah).

Following successful workshops in Muscat and Sohar earlier this year, the Nizwa event brought together a dynamic mix of sessions covering financial literacy, business strategy, marketing, and HR fundamentals. Designed to offer hands-on learning and real-world insights, the two-day workshop also served as a vibrant networking hub for local entrepreneurs and industry experts.

H.E Sheikh Dr. Faisal Al Zidi expressed his enthusiasm towards this initiative in supporting the SME sector, praising the government's steadfast approach and the great attention it pays to this vital sector, given its pivotal role in supporting the growth of the economy and enhancing its diversity. He emphasized that supporting entrepreneurs and emerging business owners contributes to creating new job opportunities and enhancing local innovation. H.E Sheikh Dr Faisal Al Zidi stated, "This workshop is a true turning point for entrepreneurs. They would walk in with ideas, and leave with a plan, equipped with the confidence to take their businesses to the next level. The sessions were practical, relevant, and exactly what small business owners and entrepreneurs would need."

Sulaiman Al Hinai, Chief Wholesale Banking Officer at Oman Arab Bank, commented on the roadshow’s continued momentum, "At Oman Arab Bank, we view SMEs as key drivers of economic resilience and innovation. Through Tumouhi, we’re not just delivering training — we’re creating access, building networks, and empowering business owners in every corner of the Sultanate. The response in Nizwa has been incredibly encouraging, and we remain committed to reaching even more regions with the tools and support SMEs need to thrive."

The Tumouhi Roadshow is part of OAB’s long-term strategy to promote financial inclusion, empower local talent, and align with the goals of Oman Vision 2040. By providing practical tools and strategic guidance, OAB aims to equip SMEs with the foundations to grow, innovate, and contribute meaningfully to the national economy. The Bank has confirmed that future roadshows are in the pipeline, with a commitment to covering all regions across the Sultanate in the months ahead.