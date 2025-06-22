Kuwait: Kuwait Financial Centre "Markaz" has announced the recent exit of several industrial real estate projects in the United States and Europe over the past few months. Executed by its International Real Estate team, in partnership with global players like Panattoni and Scannell Properties, the transactions marked successful exits across key global markets, reinforcing Markaz's position as a trusted investment partner and a prominent leader in the international real estate sector. Collectively, these projects represent over USD 100 million in asset value and reflect Markaz’s extensive experience in structuring real estate investments across both development and credit strategies.

The exited projects include industrial developments in Europe and the US, and a mezzanine financing investment for an Industrial Portfolio with Scannell Properties in the US. Each investment was selected and executed following rigorous research and market analysis, guided by macroeconomic trends and local market dynamics, with a strong emphasis on safeguarding client interests and delivering stable, long-term returns.

Despite significant economic headwinds and global real estate market repricing, the returns on investment reflect Markaz's deep research capabilities, disciplined investment strategy, and ability to navigate volatility while protecting and growing investor capital. The exited projects highlight Markaz’s active role in both real estate development and structured credit strategies.

Commenting on this achievement, Sami Shabshab, Managing Director, International Real Estate at Markaz, said: “These strategic exits highlight our disciplined investment approach, centered on resilience and long-term fundamentals throughout market cycles. Our recent focus on the industrial sector, driven by sustained demand for logistics and warehousing, has delivered stability and growth despite global uncertainties. We carefully timed these exits to align with market conditions, preserving and enhancing investor value in a complex environment. Our execution capabilities are supported by strong collaborations with international well-established partners, which are essential for effective risk management and project delivery. This combination of sector focus, market insight, and operational collaboration underscores Markaz’s commitment to delivering sustainable and resilient returns for our clients.”

Abdullatif Al-Nusif, Managing Director, Wealth Management and Business Development at Markaz, added: "At Markaz, our clients’ interests remain at the forefront of every decision we make. The recent exits underscore the strength of our international real estate team in executing complex strategies and identifying strategic opportunities. Building on a 50-year legacy of market insight and disciplined investment strategies, we continue to focus on constructing resilient portfolios that are designed to withstand evolving conditions and deliver sustainable performance. Through selective exposure to high-conviction sectors and proactive asset management, Markaz remains committed to supporting our clients in achieving their financial goals with confidence and clarity.”

Markaz has been an active investor in the US real estate market since 1977 and continues to execute its international real estate investments in the market through Mar-Gulf Management, its international real estate arm, since 1988. Over the past 37 years, Markaz has participated in the acquisition, development, and management of assets across the industrial, storage, retail, residential, and office segments.

Looking ahead, Markaz remains dedicated to adopting a selective, forward-looking investment strategy, focusing on development and value-add opportunities within the industrial and living sectors, while expanding its real estate credit services. Additionally, Markaz will continue to prioritize senior debt and mezzanine structures to optimize capital efficiency and diversify return streams.

With expectations of improving credit conditions and a potentially more favorable interest rate environment in 2025, Markaz aims to position its portfolio for long-term growth. This strategy will emphasize partnerships with high-quality partners and target high-demand markets, ensuring resilient and sustainable performance.

As it marks 50 years of pioneering investment excellence, Markaz remains committed to creating long-term value for its clients through global insight, innovative strategies, and a foundation of trust and performance.

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.44 billion (USD 4.67 billion) as of 31 March 2025. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics and helped Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), Forsa Financial Fund (the first options market maker in the GCC since 2005), and the GCC Momentum Fund (the first passive fund of its kind in Kuwait and across GCC that follows the momentum methodology), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

For further information, please contact:

Sondos Saad

Corporate Communications Department

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C. "Markaz"

Email: Ssaad@markaz.com

markaz.com