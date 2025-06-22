Visit Qatar is participating in Fanatics Fest NYC, taking place from 20–22 June 2025 at the Javits Centre in New York City, with an exclusive VIP lounge showcasing Qatar’s signature hospitality.

Fanatics Fest is a major multi-day event that brings together fans, athletes, executives, and brands across sport, culture, and entertainment, and business communities under one roof.

The Visit Qatar Lounge is designed to foster high-level networking among global executives, athletes, and cultural figures.

This activation builds on a broader five-year strategic partnership between the Government Communications Office and Fanatics, aimed at expanding Qatar’s global engagement across sport and entertainment platforms.

The event was attended by Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, Chief Executive Officer of Visit Qatar alongside Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, Director of the Government Communications Office.

-Ends-

For media-related inquiries, please contact Visit Qatar’s Press Office on:pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Visit Qatar

Visit Qatar is the main arm of Qatar Tourism. Visit Qatar’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, developing thrilling attractions, enhancing Qatar’s calendar, becoming the leading MICE destination in the region, diversifying events and luxury experiences. Visit Qatar is rooted in Service Excellence, boosting the entire tourism value chain, and increasing local and international visitor demand in Qatar. Through Visit Qatar’s network of international offices in priority markets, cutting-edge digital platforms, and marketing campaigns, Visit Qatar is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.com