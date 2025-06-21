Manama: Bahrain Marina Development Company, the master developer of the prestigious Bahrain Marina project located along the eastern waterfront of the capital, Manama, has announced the appointment of the leading global commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE Bahrain to manage and operate the project’s retail units. CBRE Bahrain will also be responsible for developing a comprehensive leasing strategy, encompassing the determination of the optimal brand mix, commercial area planning, and occupancy strategies.

This appointment reflects Bahrain Marina’s commitment to attracting leading international partners to deliver a high-end shopping and entertainment experience, further enhancing the project's appeal as an integrated urban destination that draws visitors from Bahrain and across the region.

On this occasion, Bahrain Marina Development affirmed in a press statement that the appointment of CBRE Bahrain marks a pivotal step toward enhancing the commercial value of the Bahrain Marina project’s components and establishing a strong foundation for an exceptional shopping experience at the national level. The company noted that CBRE’s global expertise will contribute to attracting prestigious retail brands and delivering a unique retail environment that meets the aspirations of both visitors and residents alike. This will be achieved through professional operational management and meticulous strategic planning that ensures sustainable operations and a diverse brand mix.

For its part, CBRE Bahrain stated that it is delighted to partner with Bahrain Marina on this landmark project, which represents a significant milestone in Bahrain’s real estate development landscape. Leveraging global expertise, CBRE Bahrain will deliver an integrated operational experience designed to enhance the development’s overall appeal. As the appointed Property Management firm for the retail component, CBRE Bahrain is committed to supporting Bahrain Marina through a strategic and structured approach to managing this key asset. This partnership aims to elevate the destination’s profile, attracting leading international and regional brands that will enrich the commercial offering and reflect the project’s unique identity.

Under the agreement, CBRE Bahrain will oversee the daily operations of the commercial facilities and will develop an innovative leasing plan, identifying tenant profiles and creating a commercial distribution map, ensuring a balanced mix of retail, hospitality, and complementary services.

The Bahrain Marina project spans more than 250,000 square meters and features 128 retail units distributed among a collection of upscale shops, international restaurants, and renowned cafés. It also includes luxurious residential facilities, a state-of-the-art marina, a beach club, and a five-star hotel. Bahrain Marina is positioned as one of the most prominent new waterfront destinations, redefining the shopping, tourism, and entertainment scene in the heart of Manama.

Bahrain Marina is an extraordinary waterfront development strategically positioned on the eastern coast of Manama, the capital of Bahrain. With a development budget of BD 200 million, this landmark project features an array of luxury retail outlets, fine dining restaurants, and internationally renowned cafes. The development also includes a shopping mall, a marina with yacht parking, and an expansive 3,200-square-meter marine club offering a wide range of recreational activities and marine programs, contributing significantly to the Kingdom's tourism sector.

In addition, Bahrain Marina provides a unique residential experience with luxurious freehold units, premium hotel accommodations, extensive green spaces, and high-end sports facilities. The project is designed to promote a balanced lifestyle that enhances residents' and visitors' quality of life.

For more information and to experience the future of luxury living, please visit www.bahrainmarina.bh.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2023 revenue). The company has more than 140,000 employees (including Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services.