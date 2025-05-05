Minerals Development Oman (MDO) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Dev Salt to launch the Naqa Salt Project in Wilayat Mahout - set to become the largest industrial salt production initiative in the region.

The agreement was signed by Eng Mattar bin Salim Al Badi, CEO of MDO, and Hirendrasingh Jhala, Chairman of Dev Global, in the presence of Ibtisam Ahmed Said Al Farooji, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Investment Promotion. The signing took place in collaboration with the Invest in Oman platform.

Strategically located in Mahout, Al Wusta Governorate - within MDO’s 51K concession area along the Arabian Sea — the project capitalises on ideal conditions for solar evaporation.

Its proximity to Duqm Port further strengthens its export competitiveness to key global markets, particularly those relying on inputs such as bromine, caustic soda, and soda ash. The project will utilize sustainable, solar-powered evaporation technology to produce high-purity bromine-rich industrial salt.

On the occasion, Al Farooji stated: “We are pleased to support this partnership, which stands as a practical model for effective public-private collaboration. The Naqa Salt Project will advance the mining sector’s alignment with Oman’s economic diversification goals by attracting sustainable, clean-energy-driven investments. It also opens new pathways for SMEs to play a vital role in the national value chain. This aligns perfectly with the objectives of the Invest Oman platform, which seeks to attract high-impact investments and build strategic partnerships across value-added sectors - most notably mining, a key pillar of our national economy.”

Eng Al Badi said: “Naqa Salt represents a significant step for Oman’s mining sector, establishing the region’s largest facility for high-grade industrial salt production. Leveraging Mahout’s unique natural sabkha formations, the project embodies a forward-thinking, eco-conscious approach to resource development. It reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainable growth and long-term economic and environmental impact.”

“With a planned investment of OMR13.4 million ($34.83 million), the project aims to produce 2 million tonnes of industrial salt annually. The evaporation ponds will span approximately 109 square kilometers, yielding salt with up to 99% purity—ideal for vital sectors such as chemicals, oil and gas, logistics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The project is targeting diversified international markets including India, Africa, Europe, and Asia.”

Jhala commented: “We are honoured to partner with MDO on this ambitious and strategically important project. Building on Dev Salt’s expertise in delivering large-scale salt ventures across India and global markets, we are confident in the project’s ability to meet growing demand while supporting industrial resilience and supply chain security in this key sector.”

With global demand for industrial salt expected to exceed 372 million tonnes by 2027, the Naqa Salt Project positions Oman as a future-leading producer in the region. Beyond its industrial contributions, the project offers environmental value — its evaporation ponds will create habitats that attract migratory birds and marine life, laying the groundwork for potential eco-tourism development. - TradeArabia News Service

