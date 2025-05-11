Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: The Saudi automotive world is shifting gears as Taajeer Group, a leader in mobility solutions, proudly welcomes Kaiyi Motors to its portfolio, a Chinese brand bringing the latest technology, Italian design flair, and global engineering excellence.

Kaiyi Motors merges decades of automotive expertise with next-generation innovation. Since its founding in 2014, the brand has harnessed world-class R&D, including the Turin Design Center under renowned designer Lowie Vermeersch, and the Yibin Smart Factory, a 150,000-vehicle-capacity hub built to Industry 4.0 standards. The result is premium traditional and new energy vehicles engineered for performance, sustainability, and style.

Under Taajeer Group’s stewardship, Kaiyi’s arrival signals a strategic leap forward for the Kingdom’s auto sector. Consumers gain access to: globally crafted designs Italian styling meets Chinese innovation, and future-ready mobility

“Kaiyi embodies the future of driving, where heritage meets hyper-modern technology,” said Rami Hankir, the COO of The Automotive Sector at Taajeer Group. “This partnership strengthens our mission to deliver diverse, high-value options to Saudi customers.”

With Taajeer’s distribution network and Kaiyi’s agile production, the brand is set to raise standards in the GCC.

Shifting Gears in Saudi Automotive!

Taajeer Group proudly welcomes Kaiyi Motors to its portfolio, a dynamic Chinese brand fusing cutting-edge tech, Italian design, and global engineering excellence.