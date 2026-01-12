A new contemporary dining destination has joined Dubai’s evolving food scene. OTHER, a design-led concept created for everyday moments that feel a little more considered, has opened in Dar Al Wasl.

During the day, OTHER centers around pastries, specialty coffee, and crafted mocktails in a relaxed, light-filled setting. As evening approaches, the space transitions into a more defined dining experience shaped by seasonal, fluid menus and shared plates. Guests can expect signature dishes such as the Spicy Beef Tenderloin, the Hotdog & Caviar Sandwich, and the OTHER Wagyu Beef Burger - reflecting a produce-led, intuitive approach to cooking.

OTHER is the latest addition to The Food District’s growing portfolio of homegrown concepts, alongside Origami, Moon Slice, and DROP. Primarily design-led in its approach, The Food District develops each concept from the inside out, with spatial flow, interior design, and atmosphere shaping the experience as much as the food itself. While each brand has its own identity, they are connected by a shared focus on craft, creativity, and spaces that feel personal and grounded.

Designed by VERHAAL, OTHER’s interior reflects this philosophy. Bold color moments are balanced with soft textures and tactile materials, creating a space that feels expressive yet easy to inhabit. Rather than following trends, the design prioritizes longevity and comfort, allowing the space to evolve throughout the day - bright and open in the morning, relaxed and atmospheric by night.

The name reflects the idea behind the concept: something familiar, but not quite like anything else. OTHER plays with contrast - simplicity elevated through detail, a casual setting shaped with intention, and a contemporary space designed to feel lived-in rather than staged.

“With OTHER, we wanted to build a place that feels good the moment you step in not overly complicated, not trying too hard, just honest food and a space people enjoy being in,” says Mahmood Al Khamis, Founder of The Food District. “Every concept we create has its own spirit, and OTHER carries that same sense of authenticity, but with a new kind of ease. It’s the kind of place we always felt was missing from the everyday dining landscape.”

Officially opened, OTHER will roll out a series of first looks, soft-launch previews, and community-focused moments in the weeks ahead.

Details:

Monday to Sunday – 7PM – 11PM

Phone: 04 261 0113

Email: Otherwasl@thefooddistrict.co

About OTHER

OTHER is a design-led contemporary space created for everyday moments that feel a little more considered. Rooted in simplicity, flavor, and gathering, the experience shifts with the rhythm of the day - from pastries, specialty coffee, and crafted drinks during the daytime to a relaxed dining experience in the evening. Built around contrast - bold yet warm, familiar yet unexpected - OTHER celebrates individuality, creativity, and a sense of belonging. Designed to be returned to, at different moments, OTHER is part of The Food District’s portfolio of homegrown concepts, reflecting the group’s design-first approach to creating spaces that feel personal, intentional, and grounded in quality.

About The Food District (TFD)

The Food District is a homegrown F&B management company based in the UAE, dedicated to creating and operating distinctive, design-led dining concepts across the region. Founded with a vision to elevate the local hospitality landscape, TFD’s portfolio spans a diverse range of brands including Origami, Moon Slice, DROP, ONDA, and OTHER - each rooted in craft, quality, and a strong sense of identity. With a growing footprint across the UAE, TFD combines culinary excellence with thoughtful brand-building, interior design, and community-driven experiences. The group is committed to developing concepts that feel authentic, future-focused, and deeply connected to their communities and surroundings, while contributing to the evolution of the region’s dining culture.