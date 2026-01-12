DUBAI, UAE – Al Sharqi Shipping has officially announced its expansion into Kenya and Uganda, establishing a dual operational footprint in East Africa. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to digitize and accelerate the trade corridor between the UAE and the high-growth markets of the African continent.

A Two-Pronged Strategy: Gateway and Hub

The expansion is designed to capture the full value chain of East African logistics:

Kenya (Nairobi): Leveraging the UAE-Kenya Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Al Sharqi will utilize Nairobi as the primary coastal gateway for cargo entering the continent. Uganda (Kampala): The new Kampala office will serve as the critical transit hub for the Great Lakes region, managing on-carriage logistics to landlocked markets including Rwanda, South Sudan, and the DRC.

Infrastructure Investment (h2)

Al Sharqi is investing in local capabilities across both nations to ensure end-to-end control, including:

Customs Acceleration: Proprietary workflows to navigate regulatory frameworks in both Kenya and Uganda.

Proprietary workflows to navigate regulatory frameworks in both Kenya and Uganda. Cross-Border Trucking: dedicated fleets to secure the notoriously complex Mombasa-Nairobi-Kampala transit corridor.

dedicated fleets to secure the notoriously complex Mombasa-Nairobi-Kampala transit corridor. Supply Chain Visibility: Real-time tracking for goods moving from Dubai through to the Ugandan hinterland.

Executive Commentary (h2)

"This is not just an expansion; it is a commitment to the future of UAE-Africa trade"

said Kashif Rafiq, CEO of Al Sharqi Shipping. "While the UAE-Kenya CEPA provides the regulatory framework, the logistics reality requires boots on the ground across the border. By establishing a direct presence in both Nairobi and Kampala, we are securing the entire trade lane, ensuring reliability for importers in both key markets.

About Al Sharqi Shipping

Founded in 1989, Al Sharqi Shipping has evolved from a local freight forwarder into a regional logistics powerhouse. The move into East Africa forms part of the company’s broader strategy to capture opportunities in emerging markets, facilitating the flow of goods through robust, technology-driven logistics networks.

