Muscat – Muscat Municipality has commenced the third edition of the Muscat Area Traffic Study, a critical initiative aimed at reducing traffic congestion and enhancing mobility across the governorate.

The municipality conducts regular traffic studies to assess the performance of the road network and address ongoing transportation challenges.

This third phase of the study has been awarded to the international consulting firm Dar Al Handasah and will span 433 days.

The study will involve a comprehensive analysis of various aspects of Muscat’s traffic system. Key objectives include monitoring current traffic conditions, evaluating traffic patterns in areas linked to urban expansion and economic activity, identifying congestion hotspots, and proposing practical solutions.

Additionally, the study will integrate these traffic solutions into the city’s short-, medium-, and long-term development plans.

This initiative forms part of the municipality’s broader efforts to improve traffic management for the growing population of Muscat and create a more efficient transportation system for the city.

