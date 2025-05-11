Amman – S&P has announced on 8 May that it has raised its long-term issuer credit rating on Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma, Company) and its $500 million notes outstanding due July 9, 2025, issued out of Hikma Finance USA LLC, to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-‘ with a stable outlook. S&P said its rating action reflects Hikma’s good business momentum and ability to maintain healthy growth prospects and stable credit metrics.

Khalid Nabilsi, CFO of Hikma said: “I am pleased that S&P have upgraded Hikma, strengthening our investment grade rating and confirming our solid market position as well as our track record of profitability and cash generation.”

About Hikma

Hikma helps put better health within reach every day for millions of people around the world. For more than 45 years, we've been creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them. Headquartered in the UK, we are a global company with a local presence across North America, MENA and Europe, and we use our unique insight and expertise to transform cutting-edge science into innovative solutions that transform people's lives. We are a leading licensing partner, and through our venture capital arm, are helping bring innovative health technologies to people around the world.