Doha - Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) College of Public Policy (CPP) has received full accreditation for its Master of Public Policy (MPP) program from the International Institute of Administrative Sciences’ International Commission of Public Administration (ICAPA), reinforcing its status as one of the leading public policy schools and knowledge hubs in the world.

The MPP has been accredited for the maximum term of six years up until April 2031, following a rigorous evaluation process which included an in-depth self-assessment and comprehensive site visit. The ICAPA Accreditation Committee and Steering Committee endorsed the program unanimously, citing confidence in its quality, relevance, and long-term impact.

Commenting on the significance of this recognition, Dr. Leslie A. Pal, Dean, CPP, said: “This accreditation reflects the College’s commitment to fostering effective policy development, evaluation, and dialogue in support of Qatar’s national development goals. I am especially grateful to our faculty and staff for their dedication to nurturing a world class learning and research environment at CPP.”

In its formal announcement, ICAPA praised the CPP’s track record of excellence in public administration education and highlighted the MPP’s strong foundation and commitment to continuous improvement. As part of the ongoing accreditation cycle, CPP will submit biennial progress reports beginning in 2027 to demonstrate continued innovation and responsiveness to global standards.

CPP is committed to building on this accomplishment and will continue to offer unique learning experiences featuring a distinct combination of interdisciplinarity, entrepreneurship, and innovation in policymaking and design.

