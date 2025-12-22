Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications and ICT provider, has announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Darktrace, a global leader in AI-driven cybersecurity. The agreement was formalised during a dedicated signing ceremony attended by Thani Ali I A Al-Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo, and Thomas Johnson, Channel Director, META at Darktrace.

This partnership marks a major milestone in Ooredoo’s mission to deliver next-generation, AI-enabled cybersecurity services to organisations across Qatar. Through this collaboration, Ooredoo’s B2B customers will gain access to the Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform™, an adaptive cybersecurity platform powered by Darktrace’s real-time Self-Learning AI, designed to protect businesses from both known and emerging cyber threats.

The Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform offers an intelligent, autonomous defence layer that continuously learns each organisation’s unique digital environment. With capabilities including real-time detection; autonomous response; its unique AI agent, Cyber AI Analyst™; and comprehensive technical support, the platform equips enterprises to detect, investigate, and mitigate cyber incidents with speed and precision.

Commenting on the partnership, Thani Ali I A Al-Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, said: “Cybersecurity is now an essential foundation for digital transformation. Our partnership with Darktrace strengthens our managed cybersecurity portfolio and ensures that organisations in Qatar can rely on advanced, Self-Learning AI™ to protect their operations. This collaboration supports our commitment to providing intelligent, future-ready security solutions that empower businesses to operate with greater confidence and resilience.”

Eloina Pesce, VP of Partner Sales, EMEA + APJ added: “Ooredoo shares our commitment to helping organisations stay secure amid an increasingly complex threat landscape. By combining their deep regional expertise with Darktrace’s AI-driven approach, we’re giving customers across Qatar the confidence that their critical systems are protected against threats no matter how they evolve.”

Through this strategic partnership, Ooredoo is expanding its intelligent managed security portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to supporting Qatar’s enterprises with advanced, AI-enabled cyber defence technologies in line with the ambitions of Qatar National Vision 2030.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

X (Twitter): OoredooQatar

Instagram: OoredooQatar

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ooredooqatar/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ooredooQatar

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/OoredooQatar

Website: www.ooredoo.qa