Old Vine Hotel offers a guest experience blending authentic Damascene architecture with contemporary hospitality standards

Damascus, Syrian Arab Republic — Syria’s Minister of Tourism, H.E. Mazen Al Salhani, has inaugurated Old Vine, a five-star boutique hotel in Damascus Old City, as part of the Ministry’s strategy to revive historic Damascene houses as culturally rooted hospitality destinations aligned with international hospitality standards.

Set within walking distance of the Umayyad Mosque and the Sayyida Ruqayya shrine, the hotel occupies a restored cluster of traditional Ottoman-era residences that have been carefully adapted into a boutique property featuring 25 guest rooms.

The project reflects a growing focus on heritage-led tourism development, where historic architecture is preserved while being reintroduced into the city’s contemporary tourism economy.

Old Vine’s interiors retain many of the original architectural elements associated with Damascene houses, including handcrafted decorative details and restored historic ceilings that reflect the craftsmanship of the city’s traditional artisans.

The opening event featured a heritage bazaar highlighting Damascene brocade textiles and traditional handicrafts, offering visitors a glimpse into the cultural traditions historically associated with the Old City.

Commenting on the opening, H.E. Mazen Al Salhani, Minister of Tourism, said: "Reviving historic Damascene houses as hospitality destinations is central to our cultural tourism strategy. These projects allow heritage buildings to become active contributors to the local economy while preserving the architectural identity that defines Damascus."

He added that expanding high-quality hospitality offerings within the Old City will help strengthen the competitiveness of Damascus’ tourism sector while improving visitor experience.

The opening of Old Vine reflects the Ministry of Tourism’s wider efforts to encourage investment in heritage-based hospitality projects and integrate historic buildings into the city’s economic and cultural life.

