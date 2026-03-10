Orange Money, the electronic wallet owned by Orange Jordan, announced the launch of exclusive offers to coincide with the holy month of Ramadan. The offers include receiving 10% cashback rewards when using Orange Money Visa cards at any supermarket or food store in the Kingdom, valid each Friday from February 20 to March 13, and in accordance with specified terms and conditions.

As part of Ramadan Offers, customers can make money transfers through Orange Money to Orange Cash Egypt without any fees. Additionally, the recipient of the transfer in Egypt will receive a financial reward of EGP 500 from Orange Cash, upon receiving a transfer worth at least EGP 5,000.

Orange Jordan highlighted the offers as a reflection of its role as the true responsible digital leader, and within its framework to empower financial and digital inclusion in the Kingdom. The company continues to provide offers and initiatives through Orange Money to support all customers and ensure easy, secure, and safe financial transactions utilizing the latest advanced solutions.

Aligned with the company’s ongoing commitment to customer understanding and unique customer journey, it is worth mentioning that Orange Money was the first e-wallet to launch "Tahweesheh", a sub-account that enables customers to save easily and securely and ensure flexible and smooth money management.

To learn more, please visit our website: orange.jo/orange-money

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide at 30 September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with over 1800 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.6 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. In line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future” and through its positioning as a true responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

In addition to serving individual customers, Orange Jordan offers tailored solutions for businesses through its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo