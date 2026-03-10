The launch of the BR71 MK II Combattante multi-mission corvette is part of a major EUR 1 billion contract to deliver three vessels to the Angolan Navy

EDGE entity ANAVIA is integrating the Swiss-designed HT 100 naval unmanned helicopter onto the vessels

Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has announced the launch of the first-of-class (FOC) BR71 MK II Combattante corvette, NRA Ekuikui II, under a landmark EUR 1 billion contract for the Angolan Navy. Launched in Cherbourg, France, the FOC BR71 MK II vessel was designed and constructed by CMN, a world-renowned naval shipbuilding group specialising in the design, engineering, and construction of naval and commercial vessels, and mega yachts.

EDGE Group entity Abu Dhabi Shipbuilding (ADSB) has already delivered six 12-metre and one of five 16-metre high-speed interceptors. The vessels form part of the Angolan Navy’s modern fleet and advanced capabilities, supporting critical maritime surveillance and national security objectives.

David Massey, CEO of ADSB, said, “Through close collaboration with CMN and other international partners, we are achieving major milestones for the Angolan Navy at a rapid pace. Having signed the contract just two years ago, the first 71-metre corvette has already been launched, and advanced interceptor vessels have been delivered. Two additional corvettes will follow, one to be built by CMN and the other by Abu Dhabi Ship Building in Abu Dhabi following a transfer of technology. This momentum reflects the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to strengthening Angola’s maritime security.”

EDGE entity ANAVIA is also integrating the Swiss-designed HT-100 NAVAL unmanned helicopter on the BR71 MK II Combattante corvettes. Equipped with electro-optic/infrared (EO/IR) sensors, two HT-100 NAVAL unmanned aerial systems (UASs) will be assigned to each corvette. The UASs will be fully integrated with the vessels' combat management systems.

Ishan Sahgal, Founder and Co-CEO of ANAVIA, said, “We are delivering a proven force multiplier for maritime surveillance to the Angolan Navy. In addition to the advanced performance and reliability of the HT-100, we are also providing a custom-made control station and integrated logistics support and training.”

The second BR71 MK II Combattante is under construction by ADSB in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and the third is being built by CMN NAVAL in Cherbourg, France. The launch of the FOC corvette is the latest development in the ongoing security partnership between Angola and the UAE. In October last year, EDGE signed a letter of intent with the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Angola to deploy a comprehensive border security programme.

Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) is the regional leader in the new build, repair, maintenance, refit and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, and runs one of the most advanced shipyards in the region with a successful track record spanning almost a quarter of a century. Part of the Platforms & Systems cluster of EDGE, ADSB plays a key role in increasing the UAE’s naval defence capabilities and in keeping the UAE’s maritime fleet in prime operational condition. The company is also involved in the civilian energy sector, providing fabrication, maintenance and refurbishment services for static offshore energy infrastructure. As an ambitious market leader, ADSB is striving to make a global impact and shape the future of the industry by delivering innovative and dependable solutions that bring added value to clients and other stakeholders, both military and civilian.

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

