Saudi Arabia: BYD, a global tech leader and pioneer in New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), has unveiled the second generation of its Blade Battery alongside its new ultra-fast FLASH charging technology. The announcement marks a significant leap in electric vehicle innovation, further enhancing the appeal of EVs in markets witnessing rapid growth in adoption. Among these markets is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is increasingly emerging as one of the most promising markets in the Middle East for electric mobility, driven by the Kingdom’s vision for a more sustainable future and its commitment to adopting advanced transportation technologies.

Combining a driving range exceeding 1,000 kilometers on a single charge with ultra-fast charging capabilities, the new technology offers a practical and reliable driving experience for EV users in the Kingdom. The second-generation Blade Battery opens new possibilities for long-distance electric travel while significantly reducing the need for frequent charging. The new battery supports ultra-fast charging, enabling vehicles to charge from 10% to 70% in just five minutes, and reach 97% charge within nine minutes.

The technology also maintains strong performance under extreme weather conditions. Charging from 20% to 97% at –30°C requires only three additional minutes compared to charging at room temperature.

Commenting on the announcement, BYD stated: “The combination of long driving range and ultra-fast charging represents one of the most important advantages of BYD’s new generation of batteries. With this technology, electric vehicles can travel longer distances with ease. Some models equipped with the second-generation Blade Battery can exceed 1,000 kilometers of range, making this battery particularly suited to the long-distance travel patterns and road networks in Saudi Arabia.”

The second-generation Blade Battery relies on an innovative ion-transfer system known as FlashPass, which combines three advanced technologies designed to enhance charging speed and battery performance. The Flash-Release Cathode enables rapid lithium-ion release, while the Flash-Flow Electrolyte, developed using artificial intelligence, improves ionic conductivity. The Flash-Intercalate Anode enables faster and more efficient lithium-ion insertion, further improving overall battery performance.

The battery also features an advanced restructuring of its electrode design. Graphite particles within the anode are arranged vertically in a structured formation, reducing resistance to lithium-ion transfer and enabling faster, more efficient charging while increasing energy density by more than 5 percent compared with the first-generation Blade Battery.

In addition, the battery incorporates an ultra-thin and highly durable SEI (Solid Electrolyte Interface) layer, which supports high ionic conductivity while maintaining chemical stability. A dynamic self-repair mechanism further helps preserve battery performance over time.

In terms of safety, the second-generation Blade Battery exceeds the requirements of China’s new national EV battery safety standard GB 38031-2025 and has passed a range of rigorous tests. These include the world’s first combined ultra-fast charging and nail penetration safety test, completed without thermal runaway, smoke, or fire. The battery also successfully passed thermal runaway testing following simultaneous short-circuiting in four battery cells without fire or explosion, as well as undercarriage impact testing at energy levels ten times higher than those required by the new national safety standard.

Technical innovations in the new battery have also helped reduce capacity degradation by 2.5 percent, improving long-term operational life and efficiency.

Alongside the battery technology, BYD introduced its FLASH ultra-fast charging system, which includes one of the most powerful mass-produced charging units in the world, delivering up to 1,500 kW per charging port.

The company has also developed an integrated energy storage and charging system that operates both as an energy storage unit that helps reduce pressure on the power grid and as a power booster capable of delivering high-capacity charging to vehicles. This approach enables ultra-fast charging while maintaining grid stability and improving overall energy efficiency.

BYD has also introduced an innovative FLASH charger design focused on user convenience. The charger features the world’s first T-shaped cable reel system, which allows the charging cable to remain suspended and prevents contact with the ground. It also includes a “gravity-free” charging connector that can be easily operated with one hand.

In addition, the system supports Plug & Charge functionality with automatic payment, allowing users to simply connect their vehicle and begin charging immediately after initial registration through the application.

As part of its broader strategy to support the growth of electric mobility, BYD is actively building a large network of FLASH charging stations. As of 5 March 2026, the company had established 4,239 charging stations across China, with plans to expand the network to 20,000 stations by the end of 2026.

The launch of these new technologies builds on BYD’s long-term vision first introduced in 2006 under the concept of “Three Green Dreams.” This vision focuses on developing an integrated ecosystem that includes solar energy, energy storage, and charging infrastructure, helping accelerate the global transition to electric mobility and support a more sustainable future.