Omantel reported OMR 3413.1 million in Group revenue in 2025, +11.4% increase year-over-year, driven by robust growth in both domestic operations and contribution from Zain Group.

Group EBITDA increased by +10.6% YoY to OMR 1,155.4 million, with margin remaining largely stable at 33.9% during 2025.

Group net profit reached OMR 371 million, up 87.7% YoY, while net profit attributable to Omantel shareholders were OMR 88.4 million, an increase of 63.1% YoY.

Increased ICT and Emerging Tech revenues by 56.7% with strong traction in cloud, hosting and smart solutions as the Company focus on increasing its market share.

Increased Telco revenues by 6.2% is driven mainly by fixed broadband, wholesale revenues.

Fixed broadband subscribers increased YOY by 5.7% and Postpaid mobile subscriber base by 2%.

For FY 2025, the Group has recommended a final dividend of 55 baiza /share, which corresponds to 55% of the paid-up capital and a payout ratio of 47%.

Muscat, Oman – Oman Telecommunications Company (“Omantel” or “Company”) (MSX: OTEL), the leading telecom provider in Oman, today announced its financial and operating results for the year ended 31 December 2025, delivering solid growth in revenue, EBITDA and net income. Performance was driven by broad-based growth across its domestic operations and increased contributions from Zain Group.

Chairman Quote

Mr. Mulham Al Jarf – Chairman of Omantel

“Omantel continues to deliver strong performance for 2025, with broad-based growth across our domestic operations and Zain Group. These results reflect the success of our diversified portfolio, the resilience of our core business, and the disciplined execution of our strategic priorities. Our domestic growth was fueled by sustained demand for our services, increased adoption of digital solutions, and ongoing expansion in ICT and wholesale capacity, while Zain Group continued to deliver impressive double-digit revenue and profit growth across key markets.”

“As the Sultanate’s leading provider of integrated telecom and technology services, we remain committed to advancing Oman’s digital infrastructure and supporting the country’s Vision 2040 ambitions. We are investing in next-generation network capabilities, expanding 5G coverage, innovating in tech, and forging strategic partnerships to unlock new customer experiences and enterprise solutions. Looking ahead, our focus will remain on driving innovation, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth, ensuring that Omantel continues to create long-term value for our shareholders, customers, and the communities we serve.”

CEO Quote

Eng. Aladdin Abdullah Baitfadhil - Chief Executive Officer of Omantel

“Omantel’s performance in 2025 reflects the resilience of our domestic operations and the strength of our regional scale through Zain Group. We delivered solid growth in Fixed and continued to expand and unify our ICT portfolio to strengthen execution across cloud, cybersecurity, and national digital infrastructure.”

“Zain Group’s sustained double-digit growth across key markets, together with the continued momentum of our ZOI joint venture, reinforces the value of our diversified portfolio and our disciplined approach to performance and investment.”

“As Oman’s trusted digital partner, we are accelerating investments in 5G, fiber, and emerging technologies to expand connectivity and enable new digital experiences for consumers, enterprises, and government. With rapid global advancements in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and the Internet of Things, Omantel is well positioned to deliver innovative, secure, and scalable solutions that support Oman’s digital sovereignty and strengthen its standing in the global digital economy.”

“Looking ahead to 2026, we will build on this momentum with the launch of Otech, our unified technology platform bringing together Oman Data Park and Tadoom to consolidate our ICT capabilities.”

Year End 2025 Operating and Strategic Highlights

Domestic Growth Momentum: Omantel’s domestic operations maintained strong market leadership in 2025, with subscribers’ year-on-year increasing by 6.3% to reach 3.655 million by December, supported by successful retention and upselling strategies across both mobile and fixed segments.

In mobile, the Company sustained its leadership position with a 40.2% subscriber market share, with growth primarily driven by the M2M segment, which surpassed 1 million connections, reflecting expanding demand for Smart solutions.

In fixed broadband services, Omantel retained a leading 55% subscriber market share. Fixed broadband subscribers increased to 329,300 (from 311,600), with an increase in ARPU supported by customer migration to higher-tier fiber plans and continued enhancement of fiber coverage.

ICT and Emerging Tech: ICT and emerging technology solutions delivered robust growth as Omantel unified its enterprise solution portfolio and captured cloud, hosting, and smart-solution demand. launches across emerging tech platforms, and the execution of ambitious AI, cloud, and cybersecurity programs.

The Group also advanced national digital priorities through establishing Otech.

Omantel’s Customer Experience Platform continued to scale, with the digital active base reaching 1.89 million users, supported by increased transaction activity and the expansion of digital verticals across travel, entertainment, bill payments.

During the year, OmPay also broadened its product suite with the successful launch of a new digital wallet, international remittances, and virtual and physical cards, alongside the expansion of a 60 corridor remittance network.

Credit Rating Upgrade: Omantel’s standing in the financial markets was further strengthened following Fitch Ratings’ upgrade of the Company to investment grade (BBB-) with a Stable Outlook, reflecting Omantel’s solid financial profile and disciplined approach to capital allocation.

Mobile service royalty reduction: On the 7th of August 2025, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) announced a reduction in the mobile services royalty rate from 12% to 10%, supporting margin improvement and enhancing Omantel’s capacity to reinvest in its network and digital platforms. This regulatory change strengthens Omantel’s ability for greater contribution to Oman’s broader economic growth and digital transformation.

Capital Expenditure: Omantel incurred a total capex of OMR 129.3 Mn during the year, predominantly spent on 5G rollout and expanding Omantel’s digital infrastructure. We continue prioritizing our network and other capital expenditures during the year, with core focus on undertaking growth oriented critical investments, that support our 5G network buildout, ICT and digitization initiatives etc.

Financial Highlights

Omantel Group Year to date (Jan – Dec 2025) OMR (Millions) 2025 20241 % Chg Total revenue 3,413.1 3,062.7 +11.4% EBITDA 1,155.4 1,044.7 +10.6% Profit for the Year Net Profit attributable to Omantel shareholders 88.4 54.2 +63.1% Non-controlling interest 282.6 143.5 +96.9% Profit for the Year 371 197.7 +87.7% Earnings per share 0.118 0.072 +63.1%

In millions of Omani Riyals, except per share amounts, audited



1. All FY-2025 figures are compared to the restated FY-2024 results following the application of IAS 29

Revenues reached OMR 3413.1 million for the year 2025, an 11.4% increase YoY (YE 2024: OMR 3062.7 million), This robust growth was supported by broad-based performance across the Group’s operating markets, continued momentum in core telco revenues, and strong demand across enterprise and digital service segments.

EBITDA increased to OMR 1,155.4 million for the year 2025, an 10.6% increase YoY (YE 2024: OMR 1,044.7 million), primarily driven by strong performance from zain group.

Net profit Attributable to Shareholders of the Company increased to OMR 88.4 million for the year 2025, an increase of 63.1% (YE 2024: OMR 54.2 million), Growth supported by higher top-line performance and efficient cost management.

Earnings per share for the year ended 31st Dec 2025 is OMR 0.118 Baisas, up from OMR 0.071 Baisas (restated) as of 31st Dec 2024.

Domestic Market Performance (excluding Zain)

Year to date (Jan – Dec 2025) OMR millions 2025 2024 % Chg Total revenue 676.1 622.6 +8.6% Mobile 186.7 187.2 -0.3% Device 59.4 49.3 +20.6% Fixed Line 170.3 163.4 +4.2% Wholesale 213.1 192.9 +10.4% ICT and Emerging Tech (net of eliminations) 46.6 29.7 +56.7% EBITDA 180.4 180.3 0.1% Net Profit1 65.2 69.7 -6.5% Mobile Postpaid Subscribers (‘000s) 769.2 754.4 +2.0% M2M Subscribers (‘000s) 1097.4 832.8 +31.8% Prepaid Subscribers (‘000s) 1370.5 1,427.9 -4.0% Postpaid ARPU (RO/mo) 17.21 17.18 -0.3% Prepaid ARPU (RO/mo) 2.93 3.29 -10.5% Fixed Line Broadband Subscribers (‘000s) 329.3 311.6 +5.7% Broadband ARPU (RO/mo) 28.78 27.10 +6.2%

In thousands of Omani Riyals, except per share amounts, audited

1. Net income attributable to Omantel shareholders, During the year 2025 Zain declared additional interim dividend of 29.8 Million in November 2025 in lieu of the final dividend payable in April 2026. Including this additional dividend the Domestic profit for the year is 95.4 Mn.

Domestic financial highlights

Revenues increased by 8.9% year-on-year, supported by strong contributions from Wholesale (+10.4%), Fixed Line (+4.2%), Device revenues and continued double-digit growth in ICT (+56.7%).

EBITDA increased slightly to OMR 180.4 million for the year 2025, (YE 2024: OMR 180.3 million).

Net profit Attributable to Shareholders of the Company Net income decreased by 6.5% year-on-year, the net profit decrease is attributed to increase in depreciation and amortization costs, reflecting the increased investments in both Core Telecom and TechCo initiatives.

Mobile Service

Mobile service revenue declined marginally 0.3% year-on-year, primarily due to a decrease in prepaid subscribers. Despite ongoing price competition in the mobile market, the Company preserved revenue quality through a healthier postpaid mix and steady ARPU performance, while M2M and IoT connections continued to scale.

Omantel’s continues its successful migration of prepaid to postpaid customer, with around 80,000 customers upgrading during 2025 alone. Despite the overall reduction, subscriber dynamics remain healthy, supported by an expanding population, an active market environment, and continued efforts to strengthen our premium 5G value proposition.

Device

Device revenue increased 20% year-on-year, driven by stronger consumer demand, successful promotions, and the introduction of new high-value devices in the Omani market.

Fixed Line

Fixed services delivered steady growth in 2025, supported by expanding FTTH coverage and Wireless Home Broadband services (WFBB), rising broadband demand, and a continued shift toward higher‑value plans.

ICT and Emerging Tech

ICT and Emerging Tech revenue increased by RO 16.9 million, driven primarily by growth in smart solutions by 6.7 Mn, hosting, and cloud services 9.5 Mn, which recorded notable uplifts as part of our TechCo strategy to diversify revenue streams.

Wholesale

Wholesale revenue increased 10.4%, benefiting from higher voice traffic and the continued scaling of ZOI, the wholesale JV with Zain. Omantel’s regional footprint and extensive cable infrastructure strengthens its leadership position in the MENA wholesale market.

About Omantel

Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel) is the Sultanate of Oman’s leading integrated telecommunications and technology provider, delivering a full range of fixed, mobile, broadband, wholesale, and ICT services to consumer, enterprise, and government customers. Through its domestic operations, Omantel serves millions of subscribers and plays a central role in building Oman’s digital infrastructure and enabling the country’s Vision 2040 objectives.

Internationally, Omantel holds a controlling stake in Kuwait-headquartered Zain Group, a leading mobile telecommunications operator with a presence in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa. This regional footprint positions Omantel as one of the largest telecom groups in the MENA region by revenue, serving over 50 million customers.

With a focus on innovation, customer experience, and sustainable growth, Omantel continues to invest in next-generation technologies, including 5G, fibre-to-the-home (FTTH), IoT, cloud, and digital payment solutions. The Company is committed to creating long-term value for its shareholders while contributing to Oman’s economic diversification and digital transformation.

Omantel’s shares are publicly traded on the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX: OTEL).

