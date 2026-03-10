Abdulaziz Al-Shaya: Boubyan Maintains Balanced Growth Boosted by the Confidence of Shareholders and Customers

Adel Al-Majed: Driving Market Share Growth Selectively across Key Segments

Boubyan Bank held its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Assemblies which saw an attendance exceeding 80%, where their agenda items were approved, including approving the distribution of 7% cash dividends and 7% bonus shares.

In his word during the meeting, Boubyan Bank’s Chairman, Mr. Abdulaziz Abdullah Dakheel Al-Shaya, stated: “The year 2025 witnessed accelerating challenges in the global economy, amid economic developments and geopolitical tensions, which have all affected various economies and business sectors.”

He pointed out: “The Kuwaiti economy has demonstrated its solid pillars and stability, thanks to the prudent financial policies, while the Kuwaiti Banking Sector demonstrated exceptional resilience and adaptability in view of fluctuations, which has cemented the role of Kuwait as a key financial hub regionally.”

** Solid Financial Performance

Al-Shaya emphasized: “In this fast-paced economic landscape, Boubyan continued its successful journey towards achieving a balanced growth across various key performance indicators throughout 2025, boosted by the confidence of shareholders and clients, as well as its efficient business model and quality risk-management. This reinforced the bank’s status as one of the most well-prepared Islamic banks poised to sustain growth over the upcoming stage.”

Boubyan recorded net profits of KD 100.5 million at a growth rate of 4%, compared with 2024, while Profit Before Tax “PBT” grew by 17% to KD 118 million, compared with last year, with an earnings per share of 21.4 fils. In view of these positive indicators, the Board has recommended 7% in cash dividends and 7% in bonus shares.

During the same period, the bank’s assets grew to KD 10.2 billion at a growth rate of 9% compared with last year, while the bank’s financing portfolio grew by 11% to KD 7.7 billion, and operating profits grew by 11% to KD 133 million, whereas the bank’s market share of local financing increased to 12.3%.

Al-Shaya highlighted some of the bank’s achievements over last year, including Boubyan’s 20-spot climb on the list for the world’s Top 500 Banking Brands by Brand Finance — the international brand-valuation consultancy, compared with 2024, thus maintaining its place as the third domestically, while ranking among the top 25 Arab banks. Simultaneously, the bank strengthened its presence in the economic landscape and reinforced its regional leadership by ranking on Forbes Middle East’s Top 100 Listed Companies 2025, thus ranking third across the domestic banking sector, in addition to maintaining its third place domestically as well on MEED’s List for the 100 Largest Listed Companies in MENA.

Al-Shaya stated: “During 2025, we successfully completed the issuance of senior unsecured sukuk of USD 500 million with a 5-year maturity as part of our USD 3 billion sukuk issuance program launched in 2019.”

** Profit Distribution

As per the approval of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Assemblies, it has been decided that the proposed schedule for dividends’ distribution and recording bonus shares’ distributions in the bank’s Shareholders Register shall be as follows: -

Cum-Dividend Date (“Cum-Div” the last day to trade the share with entitlements) March 26th 2026 First Ex-Dividend Date March 29th 2026 Record Date (The day on which the registered shareholders who are registered with the Bank's Registers, and are entitled to receive the dividends and the bonus shares, are identified). March 31st 2026 Payment Date: the date on which the dividends are paid and bonus shares are registered with the Shareholders’ Registers. April 05th 2026

Implementing “Boubyan 2028” Strategy

On his part, Boubyan Bank's Vice-Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Adel Al-Majed, stated: “At Boubyan, we continue with the ‘Boubyan 2028’ strategy implementation with a laser focus on

achievement and on growing our market share in a selective manner across key segments, while striking a balance between risks and capital considerations. The Group has assessed the implementation of its strategy in view of local and international markets’ conditions, in a manner that guarantees sustained revenue growth, while maintaining its leadership in offering innovative solutions.”

Additionally, Saudi Arabia’s subsidiary of the Bank of London and the Middle East “BLME” — BLME Capital — has demonstrated strong AUM growth through its success in building relations with regional clients. In terms of international presence, Nomo Bank, the digital arm of our subsidiary BLME, has shown exponential growth and significant activity across GCC countries.

** The Corporate Banking Group

Al-Majed went on to add: “The year 2025 reiterated the bank's commitment to redefining the concept of corporate banking by moving beyond a traditional financing role into becoming an effective strategic partner.” The Group continued offering integrated Sharia-compliant banking solutions, tailored to support corporate capabilities to expand and to effectively manage liquidity.”

“The same year saw a continued positive momentum for the performance of our subsidiary, Boubyan Capital Investment Company, which witnessed a significant growth in total assets under management “AUM’, reflected in the growth of profits and fee income.”, he added.

In terms of closed-ended funds, Boubyan Capital successfully completed subscriptions for four funds for asset and equipment leasing, student accommodation in the UK, and in private ownership. Additionally, three deals were concluded, which aligned with the investment strategy with regard to local opportunities with added value. The company has also upgraded its digital App and trading platform, in addition to adding the Chinese market as well to expand the investment options available for its clients.

As for our other subsidiary, Boubyan Takaful Insurance Company, it continued its solid performance as it has maintained an Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of “A” with a Stable “Outlook” from Fitch Ratings, the international credit rating agency. This demonstrated the company’s solid financial position and status among leading insurance companies region-wise.

** Transformation Vision and Innovation with Purpose

On his part, Al-Majed commented: “As Boubyan continues its journey of growth and comprehensive transformation, 2025 stood as a defining year—one that reflects our ability to innovate with purpose, execute with discipline, evolve in step with the expectations of our customers, and keep up with changes.”

He went on to add: “Boubyan reiterates its unwavering commitment to offering innovative financial solutions that enhance the customer experience, and in an effort to articulate this strategy, we have been keen to tailor our services and products in 2025 as per the highest international standards, which cater for the needs and requirements of various segments of customers. This was reflected through our top customer satisfaction levels of 96% and industry leading Net Promoter Score which stands at 88%.”

Al-Majed emphasized: “Boubyan continues to be led by a clear vision that focuses on achieving quality results, extending its reach and presence in most influential business sectors in the market, while focusing efforts on opportunities that bring real added value to customers.”

** Thanks & Appreciation

Finally, the Chairman concluded his word before the General Meeting by expressing deepest thanks and appreciation to His Highness, the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, may Allah protect him as well as to H.H. Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince, may Allah protect him, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Prime Minister, may Allah protect him, and commended the ceaseless efforts toward consolidating the foundations of stability and supporting the country’s journey towards economic development. He further expressed his appreciation to regulatory authorities, foremost among them the Central Bank of Kuwait, led by H.E., the Governor, Mr. Basel Ahmad Al-Haroon, for their efforts towards reinforcing the robustness of the Kuwaiti banking sector and reinforcing its readiness to deal with various regional and international changes, imploring Almighty Allah to continue to bestow upon Kuwait the blessings of security, stability, and prosperity.

Moreover, he thanked all members of the Sharia Supervisory Board at the bank for their great efforts, and the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management, as well as all the bank's employees for their cooperation, commitment, and keenness on supporting the bank for the best interest of the bank and its shareholders.