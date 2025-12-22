Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, a leading name in Dubai’s luxury hospitality landscape, has reinforced its commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and guest well-being through the successful implementation of an Integrated Management System (IMS).

This achievement comes at a pivotal time for the UAE hospitality industry, which is poised for steady expansion with hotel supply expected to rise by 3.4% in 2026. As the market becomes more competitive, Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection continues to elevate health & safety, quality, sustainability and operational excellence as core differentiators.

The newly implemented Integrated Management System (IMS) seamlessly combines three critical international standards, enabling the resort to manage quality, environmental impact, and health & safety with enhanced efficiency and coherence:

ISO 9001:2015 (Total Quality Management): Ensuring consistent, high-quality service and guest satisfaction.

Ensuring consistent, high-quality service and guest satisfaction. ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management): Driving sustainable operations and reducing environmental impact, complementing the resort’s existing Green Key certification.

Driving sustainable operations and reducing environmental impact, complementing the resort’s existing certification. ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health & Safety Management): Protecting the health, safety, and well-being of employees and guests alike.

This integration demonstrates Al Habtoor Grand Resort’s holistic commitment to quality service, environmental stewardship, and guest safety.

The resort has also successfully recertified its ISO 22000:2018 certification, underscoring its stringent food safety protocols.

“These certifications are not just accolades; they are a testament to the collective dedication of our entire team. Our commitment to implementing and maintaining these rigorous international standards reflects our promise to deliver exceptional, safe, and sustainable hospitality experiences every day,” stated Khalid Saeed, General Manager of Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection.

With these certifications, Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection reinforces its leadership in responsible luxury hospitality, setting new benchmarks for integrated quality, safety, and sustainability within Dubai and the broader region.