Dubai, United Arab Emirates: B1 Properties has reinforced its position as a leader in Dubai’s luxury real estate market with the successful brokerage of a prestigious signature plot (13,579 Sqft) located on Palm Jumeirah for AED 88 million, ranking as the highest price-per-square-foot transaction recorded in 2025. Representing both the buyer and the seller, the transaction further cements B1 Properties’ reputation as a trusted authority within one of Dubai’s most exclusive residential destinations.

Remarkably, the transaction was completed in just one week from initial engagement to transfer, highlighting the firm’s efficiency, market command, and ability to deliver swift results in a highly competitive landscape.

The Palm Jumeirah plot market has experienced exceptional demand this year, driven by discerning investors and homeowners seeking the rare opportunity to develop bespoke luxury villas tailored to their personal vision and lifestyle.

Commenting on the market momentum, Babak Jafari, CEO & Founder of B1 Properties, said: “The appetite for premium plots on Palm Jumeirah remains insatiable. Clients who act decisively to secure these rare parcels are well positioned to benefit from long-term exclusivity and strong capital appreciation.”

This landmark transaction highlights the confidence high-net-worth clients place in B1 Properties’ deep market insight and specialist expertise in Palm Jumeirah real estate. Notably, several of the firm’s clients are already advancing with construction on newly acquired plots, underscoring a market defined by momentum, foresight, and strategic timing.

As 2025 approaches its conclusion, B1 Properties marks a milestone year, setting new benchmarks across Dubai’s most coveted luxury real estate locations. “Selecting the right plot is only the first step, paired with expert consultation and a prime location, a plot becomes the foundation of a signature lifestyle investment, Babak added.

For investors and homeowners looking to enter the highly competitive Palm Jumeirah market, B1 Properties continues to offer the expertise and guidance required to make confident, informed decisions at the highest level of the luxury real estate spectrum