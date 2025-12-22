Eng. Khaled Karimeh, Chairman of KHK Real Estate Development: "We take great pride in our partnership with On Plan; our enduring legacy ensures investors receive the highest standards of quality"

Consultant Ahmed Al Dawla, Chairman of On Plan Real Estate: "'KHK 31' is a golden opportunity with prices starting from AED 495,000 and flexible 1% monthly payment plans"

Eng. Mohammed Al Khamisi, GM of KHK Real Estate Development: "KHK 31" is a Qualitative Addition and a Promising Future for Real Estate Investment in Dubai

DUBAI – KHK Real Estate Development (KHK) has announced the launch of its newest project, “KHK 31,” situated in Dubai’s vibrant Al Warsan district. This milestone comes through a strategic partnership with On Plan Real Estate, aimed at bolstering luxury investment options in the Emirate’s dynamic property market.

Strategic Alliance and Engineering Legacy

For his part, Eng. Khaled Karimeh, Chairman of KHK Real Estate Development, underscored the company’s profound pride in its enduring strategic partnership with Consultant Ahmed Al Dawla, Chairman of On Plan Real Estate. He emphasized that this collaboration has yielded integrated milestones and a state of professional synergy, reaffirming the continuity of this alliance in future ventures. He attributed this success to On Plan’s unwavering commitment, agility, and high-tier professionalism, which positions them as a key partner in the company’s ambitious growth journey.

Furthermore, Eng. Karimeh unveiled the massive and well-entrenched professional legacy underpinning the company’s triumphs. He proudly highlighted a stellar track record featuring over 180 completion certificates for major real estate projects, of which 40 certificates were awarded for projects executed entirely within the "Al Warsan" area under his personal supervision. This immense portfolio of achievements has been instrumental in forging a unique corporate identity that has made "KHK" properties a premier choice for investors seeking uncompromised quality and reliability. He further noted that the company has meticulously tailored its business models to ignite investor passion, delivering innovative real estate products that masterfully blend engineering precision with an insightful investment vision to guarantee the highest lucrative returns.

Exceptional Investment Opportunities

For his part, Consultant Ahmed Al Dawla, Chairman of On Plan Real Estate, stated: “We are proud to officially launch the ‘KHK 31’ (KHK 31) project, the newest icon in the portfolio of a developer boasting a solid legacy stretching back to 2002.” He pointed out that the project is officially registered and approved by the Dubai Land Department, presenting competitive advantages that render it a one-of-a-kind opportunity. Prices for studios start at AED 495,000, while one-bedroom units begin at AED 795,000.

Al Dawla added that the company offers three flexible payment options: “Full Cash” into the escrow account, a 50/50 plan, or the easy payment scheme (20% initial down payment followed by 1% monthly until handover). He emphasized that handover is scheduled in just 18 months, enhancing the project’s investment value, with projections indicating returns ranging from 8% to 9%.

Emirati Leadership and Global Credibility

In a related context, Consultant Ahmed Al Dawla underscored the institutional strength of On Plan Real Estate, an Emirati company founded in 2019 that has solidified its status as one of the largest real estate consultancy firms with a special focus on Emiratization. He highlighted that the company has garnered hundreds of accolades from leading developers, reflecting the immense trust and credibility it enjoys, along with its unwavering pursuit of projects that deliver added value for investors.

The two parties concluded the statement by reaffirming their commitment to delivering real estate projects that elevate Dubai’s position as a premier global destination for property investment, while inviting investors to explore full details of the “KHK 31” project at On Plan Real Estate offices.

A Qualitative Benchmark in Modern Luxury

Eng. Mohammed Al Khamisi, General Manager of KHK Real Estate Development and Al Hizami Contracting, affirmed that the “KHK 31” project represents a qualitative addition to Dubai’s real estate landscape. He noted that the development’s core strength lies in its meticulous design, which seamlessly integrates contemporary elegance with absolute luxury.

Al Khamisi further elaborated that the project offers an unparalleled living experience through a suite of world-class amenities, including infinity pools, state-of-the-art gymnasiums, and lush green landscapes. He emphasized that the premium quality of the finishing makes “KHK 31” an ideal destination for both refined living and strategic investment in one of the Emirate’s most prestigious locales.