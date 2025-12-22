

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Bahri, established in 1978 as the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia and today a global leader in maritime transportation and logistics, has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work for HR Practices in Saudi Arabia for 2025. Best Places to Work for HR Practices is an international HR certification program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regard to working conditions.

“This BPTW accreditation reinforces Bahri’s long-term commitment to sustainable growth and long-term competitiveness. By putting our people first, we strengthen not only our culture but also our ability to deliver greater value to our stakeholders and partners. Embedding employee engagement and wellbeing into our strategy ensures that Bahri continues to lead with resilience, innovation, and purpose.“ said Hisham Alkhaldi, CSO of Bahri.

“Our priority is to create an inclusive and supportive environment where every employee feels valued and empowered. This accreditation is a testament to our collective efforts to elevate the employee experience, strengthen engagement, and keep our people at the heart of Bahri’s success.“ said Bahri HR Team.

Every year, the Best Places to Work program partners with organizations across industries to measure and benchmark employee experience, while helping companies improve HR practices and sustain positive change.

ABOUT BAHRI

Founded in 1978, Bahri (The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia) is the Kingdom’s leading shipping and logistics company and a global leader in maritime transportation. Headquartered in Riyadh, Bahri operates a fleet of over 100 vessels, including one of the world’s largest VLCC fleets, serving customers across energy, chemicals, logistics, and bulk cargo. Bahri’s diversified operations span five core business units: Bahri Oil, Bahri Chemicals, Bahri Dry Bulk, Bahri Integrated Logistics, and Bahri Marine Services, Supported by Bahri Ship Management, the Company is committed to the highest operational standards, safety, and technical excellence across its fleet. Driven by over 4,800 professionals, Bahri continues to advance Saudi Vision 2030, positioning the Kingdom as a global logistics and maritime hub while championing innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places to Work is a global HR certification program recognizing leading workplaces around the world. Our proprietary assessment analyzes the organizations attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors including culture, leadership, opportunities for growth and people practices. Beside the employee survey, an HR assessment is conducted focusing on evaluating the organization HR practices against the best standards.

