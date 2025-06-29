Health-Insights Participates in Africa Health to Strengthen Its Presence Locally and Internationally

Eng. Mostafa El Shafei: Health-Insights Provides Its Solutions to Approximately 58 Hospitals in Egypt and Aims to Increase This Number to Nearly 200 Within a Year

Cairo: As part of its strategy to strengthen its presence in both local and international markets, Health-Insights (SAE), a leading provider of hospital systems, software, and healthcare technology solutions, participated in Africa Health ExCon, held in Cairo from June 25 to 27.



The company's participation aimed to showcase its latest products and smart solutions designed to improve the efficiency of medical services and healthcare facility management. Engineer Mustafa El Shafei, Chairman of Health-Insights, said in press statements today that the Health-Insights pavilion was honoured by a visit from Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Health and Population, and Dr. Hisham Steit, Chairman of the Unified Procurement Authority. They were briefed on the company's latest systems aimed at transforming hospitals and clinics into an integrated digital system.



He added that numerous African and Arab delegations visited the company's pavilion and expressed their great interest in localizing these technologies in their countries to enhance the efficiency of the healthcare sector.



El Shafei pointed out that his company's efforts are in line with the Egyptian state's plan to promote the digital transformation strategy in the healthcare sector to improve the quality of life for citizens and facilitate patients' lives.



El Shafei explained that the company provides innovative technological solutions to approximately 58 clients in the hospital sector and aims to reach approximately 200 clients within the year.



For his part, Dr. Emad El Malki, the company's legal advisor, said: "We are pleased to participate in the Africa Health ExCon exhibition, which represents an ideal platform to showcase our technological innovations." which aims to develop the digital infrastructure of the healthcare sector in Egypt and Africa.



He added that the company offers smart solutions that contribute to improving the efficiency of medical services and facilitating the management of medical resources, which positively impacts the quality of services provided to patients.



Al-Maliki emphasized the Egyptian state's commitment to integrating modern technology into the healthcare system. “The interaction of African and Arab delegations with our solutions during the exhibition reflects their confidence in the company's capabilities, and we are ready to provide the necessary technical support to implement these systems in their countries,” he explained.



Dr. Wissam Heggy, Chief Medical Officer at Health-Insights, said that the company seeks to strengthen its presence in African and Arab markets, offering integrated solutions that can be scaled to suit the needs of each country.



She explained that Health-Insights is committed to its pioneering role in advancing technological innovation to serve patients and improve the quality of healthcare.



She noted that participating in the exhibition is part of Health-Insights' strategy to build strategic partnerships with governments and the private sector to achieve digital transformation in healthcare, noting that Africa Health ExCon is one of the most important medical events on the continent, bringing together experts and decision-makers to discuss ways to develop the health sector.



It is worth noting that the integrated technological solutions offered by the company represent an integrated system capable of managing health facilities with high efficiency, from initial operation to daily management, covering all operational aspects, including: