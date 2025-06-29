ThePubverse by ArabyAds and Coolita Announce Strategic Partnership to Exclusively Monetize CTV Advertising in GCC and EgyptDubai – ThePubverse, ArabyAds’ dedicated media monetization solution, proudly announces a landmark partnership with Coolita, the global smart TV operating system developed by Chinese technology leader Coocaa. This strategic alliance grants ThePubverse exclusive rights to monetize Coolita’s Connected TV (CTV) advertising inventory across the MENA region, marking a bold step forward in reshaping how brands connect with audiences in the evolving world of television.

As part of this exclusive partnership, ThePubverse will unlock advertising access across a wide range of top global and regional TV brands powered by Coolita OS, including COOCAA, Panasonic, Skyworth, Realme, Metz, Fresh, Tornado, Thomson, Sharp, Animax, Aqua, Changchong, Sony, Toshiba, TCL, Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, Syinix, and Weyon. With Coolita OS embedded in millions of devices across these leading brands, advertisers can now tap into an expansive and diverse CTV ecosystem that spans households across the region.

As consumer viewing behaviors continue to shift from traditional broadcast to digital-first environments, Connected TV is no longer a trend; it’s a transformation. Coolita, already making waves in the global market with its lightweight, high-performance OS, is designed to enhance the smart TV experience across more than 80 countries. Now, thanks to this exclusive partnership, brands in MENA have a direct and seamless way to engage audiences on the largest screen in the home, through ThePubverse.

“This partnership gives advertisers direct access to real households across MENA through some of the most widely used smart TV brands, Samsung, Sony, LG, TCL, Panasonic, and more,” said Mahmoud Fathy, CEO of ArabyAds. “Coolita’s FAST channels add another layer of value, enabling ad-supported reach through quality content without paywalls. With ThePubverse, we’re creating a measured, brand-safe environment where campaigns are delivered at scale with relevance and clarity.”

A standout feature of this collaboration lies in Coolita’s FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) Channel offering, which delivers premium content to viewers without subscription fees. These channels, natively embedded in the OS, provide a dynamic opportunity for advertisers to reach highly engaged audiences through seamless, ad-supported video environments.

Coolita’s OS capabilities extend far beyond traditional TVs, enabling unified ad delivery across a broad ecosystem of smart screens and devices. Its lightweight architecture allows for integration with a wide network of manufacturers, giving brands unmatched distribution and visibility. From boot-up (power-on) ads to immersive native formats, advertisers gain access to high-impact placements across a growing footprint of connected TVs in the region.

Coolita’s growing presence in MENA, combined with ThePubverse’s proprietary monetization technology, ensures exclusive access to premium inventory and a robust foundation for measurable outcomes and regional precision.

This announcement reinforces ThePubverse’s role as a future-forward leader in CTV and media monetization. Beyond exclusive access, it gives brands the tools to scale intelligently, with real-time measurement, localized strategy, and tailored creative executions.

About ThePubverse

ThePubverse is the media monetization arm of ArabyAds, offering advanced solutions for advertisers and publishers across digital and connected TV ecosystems. By combining exclusive inventory partnerships, cutting-edge technology, and data-driven insights, ThePubverse empowers brands to scale their media outcomes in a world that rewards precision and impact.

About Coolita

Coolita is a smart TV operating system developed by Chinese tech leader Coocaa. Known for its lightweight design, fast performance, and intuitive user interface, Coolita powers smart TVs across more than 80 countries globally—including devices from leading brands such as COOCAA, Panasonic, Skyworth, Realme, Metz, Fresh, Tornado, Thomson, Sharp, Animax, Aqua, Changchong, Sony, Toshiba, TCL, Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, Syinix, and Weyon.