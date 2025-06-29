Cairo – IL Cazar Developments announces the launch of its second project in Ras El Hekma, “The C”, located at Kilometer 188. The project spans an area of 114 feddans, with total investments estimated at EGP 30 billion.

“The C” offers an integrated residential and leisure experience on the Mediterranean coast. The project is designed on levels to enhance direct sea views and add a distinctive aesthetic dimension to the site. Only 20% of the total land area will be developed, aiming to maintain residents’ privacy and offer a limited number of units for a refined and exclusive living experience. The majority of the land will be dedicated to stunning landscaped areas, including water features and open green spaces, enhancing quality of life and creating a serene, harmonious environment.

“The C” includes more than 20 water features, including lakes, infinity pools, shaded water pathways, and private islands equipped with state-of-the-art amenities. Also, it features modern architectural designs ensuring direct sea views for all units, delivering a unique residential experience and reflecting the company's ambitious vision to set new standards in the development of high-end coastal communities in Egypt.

The project offers a wide range of residential units, standalone villas, twin houses, chalets, penthouses, and private beach cabins. Unit sizes range from 154 square meters to 355 square meters, offering flexible options to suit various lifestyles and family needs. “The C” also includes a comprehensive suite of leisure and service facilities such as a five-star hotel, two clubhouses, sports platforms, international restaurants, and a wellness and relaxation center.

Nader Khozam, Chairman and CEO of IL Cazar Developments, expressed his enthusiasm for the new launch, stating: “The launch of ‘The C’ is a strategic step in our expansion plan to strengthen our presence in Egypt’s prime coastal destinations, and to offer integrated urban concepts rooted in innovation and sustainability. This project is our second in Ras El Hekma and our third launch in 2025, clearly reflecting the accelerated growth of our operations and the ongoing trust of our clients in our strategic direction.”

He added: “The C” emphasis IL Cazars’ commitment to implementing a clear development vision and a comprehensive strategy aligned with Egypt’s 2030 Vision– particularly in enhancing tourism infrastructure, promoting sustainable lifestyles, and attracting investment to the North Coast, as a key driver of urban and tourism growth in Egypt.”

It is worth noting that IL Cazar Developments is a leading company known for delivering innovative residential and tourism communities in Egypt. Its projects are characterized by rapid execution and high-quality construction. Through its eighth project, “The C”, IL Cazar aims to solidify its position as a pioneering developer in the advanced coastal tourism sector and to actively contribute to achieving the state’s goals of comprehensive development and the creation of upscale, sustainable urban communities.